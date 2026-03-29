Global Citizen
It’s wrong for universities to adopt ideological convictions - Kenneth Kgwadi
Controversial guest lecture raises concerns over academic freedom and bias
Key topics:
Univ. of Pretoria invited Iranian ambassador, sparking academic freedom concerns
Lecture limited student debate to Iran, excluding human rights and war topics
Critics warn politicisation risks reputation, independence, and critical thinking
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By Kenneth Kgwadi*