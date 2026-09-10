Understanding your tax residency when returning to South Africa

For South Africans returning home, one of the biggest tax mistakes is assuming that becoming tax resident again simply happens when you arrive back in the country. The date you return, income you receive around that time and your offshore assets can all affect your tax position.

Moving back from the UK, UAE, Australia or elsewhere can change your tax residency status and how your worldwide income and assets are treated.

Ideally, start planning six to 12 months before you return. This gives you time to establish your tax residency position, review your offshore wealth and address any potential issues before you become tax resident in South Africa.

What happens to your tax residency when you return to South Africa?

Before you make the move home, it is worth establishing where you stand with SARS. If you have an active South African tax number, check that you properly ceased to be a South African tax resident when you left.

If SARS still considers you tax resident for the period you were living abroad, you could potentially face South African tax on foreign income earned during that time.

If you do not have an active South African tax number, make sure you have evidence showing that you were not a South African tax resident before returning. A Tax Residence Certificate from the country where you were tax resident can provide evidence of your status and help establish when your South African tax residency began.

This documentation can be valuable if SARS later questions your historic residency. Without it, you may have to reconstruct your tax history and establish when your South African tax residency began.

Your previous tax residency status can also be relevant when determining how your offshore assets and their base costs are treated when you become South African tax resident.

When do you become a South African tax resident again?

The date on which you become South African tax resident can affect the tax treatment of income, capital gains and other transactions around your move.

A cross-border transition can involve four overlapping tax positions:

The country you are leaving while you are tax resident there The country you are leaving after you cease to be tax resident South Africa before you become tax resident South Africa after you become tax resident

These are not four separate tax bills. They are four periods that need to be considered when determining which country's rules apply.

Domestic tax rules and, where relevant, a double taxation agreement can further affect which country has taxing rights. This is why advice should cover both sides of the move. You need to understand not only where you are going, but what you are leaving behind.

There are two tests for South African tax residency:

Ordinarily resident test: This looks at whether South Africa is your real or permanent home and where you naturally return. Physical presence test: You may become resident if you meet specific day count requirements over the current and previous five tax years.

If you are considered tax resident in both South Africa and another country, a double taxation agreement may determine where you are treated as resident for treaty purposes.

Knowing which test applies to you, when your residency begins and whether a tax treaty affects your position is important, as it can directly affect your tax immigration and how your worldwide income and assets are treated.

How is foreign income taxed when you return to South Africa?

For South African expats, timing can be particularly important when income is due around the move.

Consider someone leaving the UAE with a substantial employment bonus. It’s easy to assume the tax question comes down to when the money lands in their bank account. But it can be more complicated. When the bonus was earned, what their employment agreement says and when they became entitled to it can all affect the tax treatment.