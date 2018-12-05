Mervyn King attacks Theresa May: Brexit plan ‘betrays’ Britain

EDINBURGH — Brexit discussions in the House of Commons have been going very badly for Prime Minister Theresa May. Previous supporters have turned against her. Former chief whip Mark Harper told the Tory- and May-supporting The Telegraph that he would break 13 years of loyalty to the Government by voting against Theresa May’s Brexit plan, saying: “Brexit should be an opportunity for our country to spread its wings, not have them clipped.” He claims the proposed withdrawal agreement “not only compromises the integrity of our country” but also breaches the Conservative manifesto, insisting it “leaves the UK in a worse position that we are now” in an article published today. Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King has weighed in, slamming May in a powerful opinion piece run by news agency Bloomberg. He accuses her of betraying Britain (read his full article, below). In the meantime, Scottish remainers have confirmed that the UK can stop Brexit in its tracks without permission from the rest of the European Union. Although still to be ratified by 27 judges, the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) stated yesterday that the UK has the power to unilaterally revive Article 50, reports Scotland’s The National. Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU. – Jackie Cameron

By Mervyn King*

(Bloomberg) – When Tony Blair and Boris Johnson unite in their condemnation of the “deal” under which Theresa May proposes that the U.K. should leave the EU, you know something has gone badly wrong. The withdrawal agreement is less a carefully crafted diplomatic compromise and more the result of incompetence of a high order. I have friends who are passionate Remainers and others who are passionate Leavers. None of them believe this deal makes any sense. It is time to think again, and the first step is to reject a deal that is the worst of all worlds.

There have been three episodes in modern history when the British political class let down the rest of the country: in the 1930s, with appeasement; in the 1970s, when the British economy was the “sick man” of Europe and the government saw its role as managing decline; and now, in the turmoil that has followed the Brexit referendum. In all three cases, the conventional wisdom of the day was wrong.

In the first two instances, it took a revolution: in 1940, the dismissal of the prime minister and his replacement by someone better suited to the role of wartime leader; in the 1970s, a political and intellectual upheaval, and a radical new government capable of changing course. Both times, the country escaped ruin by the skin of its teeth. Today’s challenge is of a similar order.

Britain is not facing an economic crisis. It is confronting a deep political crisis. Parliament has brought this on the country. It voted overwhelmingly to hold a referendum. The public were told they would decide. And the rules of the game were clear: Fifty percent of the vote plus one would settle the matter. The prime minister and the chancellor of the exchequer at the time said unequivocally that Brexit meant leaving Europe’s single market and customs union. This was the Brexit that, after the referendum, both main political parties promised to deliver.

But a majority of members of Parliament were against leaving, and both parties were split down the middle. For members of the Labour opposition, the opportunity to undermine the government outweighed their views on the issue at hand, momentous though it was. A divided governing party was unable to rely on a majority to support any plan to deliver Brexit.

The point of the Grieve amendment, that may be voted on today, is to make next week's vote on @theresa_may's Brexit plan more "meaningful" – and to increase the power of MPs to decide what kind of Brexit, or no Brexit, will transpire. The point is that right now if she loses… — Robert Peston (@Peston) December 4, 2018

To be sure, no coherent plan has ever been presented. There are arguments for remaining in the EU and arguments for leaving. But there is no case whatever for giving up the benefits of remaining without obtaining the benefits of leaving. Yet that is exactly what the government is now proposing. It simply beggars belief that a government could be hell-bent on a deal that hands over £39bn, while giving the EU both the right to impose laws on the UK indefinitely and a veto on ending this state of fiefdom.