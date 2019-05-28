Flash Briefing: Telkom’s shift in focus bears fruit; Ramaphosa goes slow; Naspers’ Tencent; Aspen chill

Telkom was a big mover on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Its share price jumped nearly 14% to an all-time high of just over R98 per share after it released its Group Provisional Annual Results for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Losers of the day included pharmaceuticals company Aspen, which shed about 4.5%. Aspen has been trading under a cautionary announcement. Last week it revealed that has been in talks with a potential partner in Europe after announcing in March a strategic review of its European and domestic commercial pharmaceuticals businesses. Aspen has been selling assets after reporting low earnings growth in the last six months of 2018. It’s share price plummeted 30% in March and has not recovered since then.