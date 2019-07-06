The retail bug bites back; wrong time, wrong place

Money flows to areas of least resistance, or where there’s a future as spelt out in RW Johnson’s book Fighting for the Dream.

For some it was literally out of the Zuptoid fryer into the Brexit cauldron, with capital losing loads of value along the way.

Johnson was referring to the number of South African companies that went offshore during the Zuma-led years.

Unfortunately for those that played the UK retail card, the chickens have come home to roost.

Truworths this week, joined the likes of Brait (New Look) and Famous Brands, to name a few, burnt by British High Street woes where the perceived easy road was blocked by the unexpected Black Swan, and the share prices are their witness.