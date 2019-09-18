WEBINAR: Understanding International Investments and How to Start

Everything you should know about moving money offshore, where to start, how you are taxed, and how best to structure your investment – listen to Alec Hogg put all the tough questions to a panel of experts. The panelists, all of them well-regarded in their field included: Professor Phillip Haupt, Associate Professor at UCT for more than 30 years and Owner of Hedron Tax; Andrew Wellsted, Director in Tax at RM Partners; Louw Viljoen, CFO at OrbVest; and Todd Baldwin, Baldwin Accounting CPA, Orlando, Florida, USA. The webinar was sponsored by OrbVest Ltd.