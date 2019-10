Reduce coal prices; Metropolitan R100m UT fiasco; SA, Nigeria mend fences; Brexit

Metropolitan Collective Investments has been fined a whopping R100m by the Financial Conduct Authority in connection with losses incurred by one of its unit trust funds. The Third Circle MET Target Return Fund lost 66% of its value in the three days dubbed Nenegate , which was when financial markets were rocked by the sudden replacement of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene with Jacob Zuma ally Des van Rooyen. The full FCA findings are available below. The FCA essentially accused the fund managers of playing fast and loose with unit trust holders funds by using derivatives structures and did not buy arguments from Metropolitan that this was a ‘black swan’ event or that it is impossible to adhere to the prescribed assets requirements all the time. The findings said that Metropolitan/Third Circle displayed a “reckless indifference” to unit trust holders funds. The FCA essentially accused the fund managers of playing fast and loose with unit trust holders funds by using derivatives structures.