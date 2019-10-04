Reduce coal prices; Metropolitan R100m UT fiasco; SA, Nigeria mend fences; Brexit

South Africa is pushing coal producers to cut prices to help save Eskom, the debt-stricken power utility that threatens to unravel the country’s finances, says Bloomberg. “At these prices of electricity, this economy is going to collapse,” Mineral and Energy Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said Thursday at a mining conference in Johannesburg. “You have got to reduce the prices – what we are saying is coal producers must contribute in ensuring that is actually addressed.” President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is searching for ways to resolve a deepening financial crisis at a monopoly that’s seen as the biggest threat to the country’s budget and economy. Extracting concessions from coal producers is the latest attempt to cut costs after labour unions repeatedly rejected reducing the company’s bloated workforce. Eskom, which provides about 95% of South Africa’s electricity, relies on coal to generate most of its power.