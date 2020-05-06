Lessons for SA: India lifts alcohol ban – countrywide protests, govt’s ‘corona fee’

While the lockdown regulations in South Africa were eased on 1 May 2020 – from Level 5 to Level 4 – the sale of alcohol remains banned in the interests of flattening the Covid-19 curve. Initially, the ban was met with some understanding. However, as ‘life in lockdown’ continues – citizens and affected businesses have grown restless and angry. While the arguments in favour of lifting the ban on alcohol sales are, for the most part, based on a plausible premise (particularly in respect of the economic benefits), the situation in India, as described below, forces one to consider the chaos that is likely to erupt should the ban be lifted and which of these scenarios are the lesser of two evils. – Nadya Swart

By Muneeza Naqvi and Bibhudatta Pradhan

(Bloomberg) – State governments across India rushed to restore order after violence and chaos broke out when the country started relaxing its stringent virus lockdown, with migrant workers clashing with police in western India and brawls erupting outside liquor shops in the national capital.

In Mumbai, India’s financial capital, local police said on Twitter that from Tuesday standalone shops would issue tokens to customers to avoid crowding around storefronts. It used the hashtag #MaintainSoberDistance. In Delhi the state government has imposed a 70% “corona fee” tax on the sale of all alcohol. It’s unclear so far whether the upheaval will continue or whether state governments will step in to enforce more curbs.

The country on Monday partially eased movement curbs across all but the worst infection-hit areas in an attempt to restart its stalled economy. Liquor shops, closed for 40 days under the strict stay-at-home orders, also reopened allowing state governments to earn some much-needed tax revenue.

Stocks of most liquor companies and breweries gained on the bourses, led by a 7.5% advance in GM Breweries Ltd., 6.6% rise in Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd., 5% in Globus Spirits Ltd. And 2.7% in Radico Khaitan Ltd.

“You can’t suddenly shut down a country of a billion-plus people without causing large-scale social and economic disruption, and you can’t expect the process of gradually opening it up again to be a seamless transition,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “New Delhi will inevitably confront new obstacles as it eases the lockdown.”

New Delhi, India’s capital has imposed a special 70% tax on liquor purchases to prevent large gatherings at stores. Would that work here? Making alcohol prohibitively expensive to prevent consumption? That better than a total ban as a #Covid_19 containment measure? #702Breakfast — Bongani Bingwa – (@bonglez) May 6, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown in nighttime television address on March 24, giving the country less than four hours of notice before the curbs came into effect. Modi has so far not commented on Monday’s events and calls to the prime minister’s office went unanswered.

The prolonged lockdown has hit millions of daily wage earners and migrant workers across the nation of 1.3 billion as jobs and income dried up overnight, leaving them penniless and stranded in the cities where they worked. With all forms of transport barred by the lockdown, many started a desperate journey back to their villages on foot and on bicycles.

Others have been stuck in the compounds of now-shuttered factories where anger has been brewing.

In Surat, an industrial and diamond processing hub in the western state of Gujarat, television footage showed police using tear gas to control crowds of angry workers, who pelted them with stones and demanded to be allowed to go home. Similar protests erupted in the city earlier in the lockdown.

The federal government announced it would start running special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers. Local authorities will screen the passengers and only those found to be symptom-free would be allowed to travel, the home ministry said.

But some impoverished workers say they were made to pay a fare for their journeys, prompting Sonia Gandhi, the president of the opposition Congress Party, to announce her party would bear the cost for the migrants’ travels.

About 85% of the transport costs of the special trains was borne by Indian Railways, while the states must pay the remaining 15%, Lav Agarwal, a senior official of the health ministry said in New Delhi.