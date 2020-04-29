Level 4 lockdown updates: Exercise 6-9am; exports allowed after 70,000 submissions but ‘ciggies’ rebanned

More details have been released of the regulations that will be gazetted for Level 4 of the lockdown by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Zuma said that the government received 70,000 submissions, more than 800 came from the business sector. She said most of the submissions were from people asking that exercise should be allowed. Included in the regulations are the following:

People would be allowed to exercise including cycling, running or walking but only in the morning from 6am – 9am in their own neighbourhoods within a 5km radius.

Workers will be allowed to travel to work but have to be home from 8pm to 5 am the next morning. It they need to travel outside of these hours, they would need a permit.

Commuting with buses, trains and taxis to get to work will be permitted but no movement to provinces.

Movement between the provinces remain prohibited, except for people who have been caught away from their home province who would be granted a one-off allowance to return.

Agriculture products like wine and wool can be transported to ports for export and imports can resume.

Foreigners who have been stuck in South Africa, would now be allowed to be repatriated.

For workers of the industries that would now open; strict health protocols must be put in place, which should be communicated to workers and the number of workers that arrive, should be phased in.

The Government has decided to ban the sale of cigarettes again because of safety concerns around sharing what the minister called a ‘zol’ which increases the chance of transmission.

The prohibition against alcohol sales remain in place “as very few people enjoy drinking alone and selling home brews to neighbours is banned.”

The easing of movement will only be allowed with strict safety precautions in place. – Linda van Tilburg

