Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos show us the future

It was a momentous week for South Africa-born Elon Musk as Tesla overtook Toyota as the world’s most valuable automaker.

At the same time Visual Capitalist published a graphic which showed how, over the past 10 years, Jeff Bezos’s Amazon went from being one-third the size of Walmart to a valuation bigger than the top nine US retailers.

MarketWatch author Cullen Roche recently wrote: “The stock market is forward-looking. So while we see everything for what it is, the stock market is looking for what it might become.”

Enter the world of electric cars and remote shopping.

If you’d like to receive the Weekender every Saturday in your inbox at 6am, please sign up here. You can also sign up to receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)