The shareholders of Sasol (“Sasol Shareholders”) are referred to the announcement made at our November 2017 Capital Markets Day relating to our portfolio optimisation programme. Further Stock Exchange News Service (“SENS”) announcements released by the Company on 17 March and 18 June 2020 confirmed our strategic ambition to focus on our Performance Chemicals business. In the March 2020 announcement Sasol set out its response plan, which included decisive action to reduce Sasol’s debt and an intention to reset Sasol’s strategy to improve long-term shareholder returns in a lower oil price environment. The June 2020 SENS announcement outlined the updated strategy (“Future Sasol Strategy”), a key part of which is to increase focus on specialty chemicals.

As an integral part of the response plan and consistent with the Future Sasol Strategy, the Company has been assessing partnering options for its US base chemicals assets, situated at Sasol’s Lake Charles property in Louisiana. An extensive competitive process was followed to identify an appropriate partner that will enhance the benefits to be gained from the substantial investment in Lake Charles. Accordingly, Sasol Chemicals USA LLC (“Sasol Chemicals”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sasol, has now entered into a suite of agreements and term sheets (“Transaction Agreements”) with a subsidiary and an affiliate of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (“LyondellBasell”) the effect of which is the disposal of a 50% interest in the LCCP Base Chemicals Business (as defined below) and the portion of the Lake Charles property from which it operates (“the Sale Land”), for a purchase consideration of US$2 billion (subject to closing adjustments) and the creation of a 50/50 joint venture in relation to those assets (together, with the other indivisible elements referred to in the Transaction Agreements, the “Transaction”).

Further high level details of the Transaction are set out below. The Transaction constitutes a Category 1 transaction in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements and, as such, requires the approval of more than 50% of the votes of the Sasol Shareholders present and voting at the general meeting. A circular will therefore be delivered to Sasol Shareholders in due course with full details of the Transaction.

The Transaction will represent a significant step towards achieving Sasol’s strategic and financial objectives by materially reducing net debt, and catalysing a rapid shift towards the Future Sasol Strategy. The LCCP assets within Sasol’s US Performance Chemicals Business (as more fully described below) including the new Ziegler alcohol plant, ethylene oxide and derivatives plants, and the Guerbet alcohol plant, will be retained by Sasol. Sasol will also continue to have an integrated, low cost ethylene value chain at Lake Charles which will enable it to protect the profitability of the performance chemicals business. Following the Transaction, Sasol will continue to realise the core strategic and financial benefits of its capital investment in the LCCP.