The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
BizBriefing: Markets rally on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine; stricter SA Covid rules; by-elections; Biden ‘lies’
- Markets rallied after a vaccine developed by Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE proved better than expected at protecting people from Covid-19. The vaccine news revived the fortunes of the pandemic losers, such as airlines, travel companies and banks. Big tech companies performed less well. Pfizer said it is on track to ask health regulators for permission to sell the shot before the end of this month, provided the data indicates the vaccine is safe. For more on this story, from our partners at Wall Street Journal, see BizPremium.
- South Africa is considering reimposing several curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic as fears mount about a second wave of infections, according to three officials familiar with the situation who spoke to Bloomberg. South Africa introduced one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns on March 27, and progressively eased it to restart the economy as the number of new virus cases declined, says the news service. The trend has reversed in several areas over recent weeks, with the Eastern Cape province in particular showing an alarming rise in infections, and the authorities have voiced concern that the public is failing to exercise sufficient caution, it notes. Of the 737,278 people diagnosed with the disease in the country so far, more than 90% have recovered, while 19,089 have died, according to health department data.
- The pandemic’s resurgence is posing a challenge for SA’s Independent Electoral Commission, which is this week holding by-elections in 95 municipal wards where councillors have died or resigned. All voting has suspended for the past seven months, says Bloomberg. Stringent health protocols will be put in place and lines of voters will be spread out, Sy Mamabolo, the commission’s chief executive officer told reporters on Monday. Special votes will be cast on Tuesday, including several that are being held at Covid-19 isolation facilities.
- Joe Biden, President elect of the United States has been accused of lying about South Africa and Nelson Mandela by US media outlets. The Washington Post reports that Joe Biden told voters during three campaign appearances in two weeks that he was arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela.While Biden was active in the anti-apartheid movement as a senator, there is no evidence to prove that he was ever arrested for trying to see the imprisoned future president. The New York Times also revealed that Biden’s 2007 memoir makes no mention of any such arrest. In fact, Biden has never mentioned it before and it can’t be found in any news reports. More on that story, here on BizNews.
(Visited 142 times, 142 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.