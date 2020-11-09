BizBriefing: Markets rally on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine; stricter SA Covid rules; by-elections; Biden ‘lies’

South Africa is considering reimposing several curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic as fears mount about a second wave of infections, according to three officials familiar with the situation who spoke to Bloomberg. South Africa introduced one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns on March 27, and progressively eased it to restart the economy as the number of new virus cases declined, says the news service. The trend has reversed in several areas over recent weeks, with the Eastern Cape province in particular showing an alarming rise in infections, and the authorities have voiced concern that the public is failing to exercise sufficient caution, it notes. Of the 737,278 people diagnosed with the disease in the country so far, more than 90% have recovered, while 19,089 have died, according to health department data.