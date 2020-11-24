High-yielding US medical property; low minimum investments. Hear about opportunities for SAs – free webinar

Martin Freeman, OrbVest CEO, will unpack details of the latest investments for South Africans wishing to invest offshore in high yielding medical real estate opportunity.

Thanks to the strengthening Rand, now is a good time to invest offshore for those seeking good yields.

Medical 30, is a new investment from OrbVest, a company specialising in global real estate investments.

The property is a typical multi-tenanted A-grade building located in Phoenix, Arizona in the US. It comprises medical facilities and office space.

“An equity portion of $5.6 million to be used to acquire the property is now available. Investors can get take advantage of the opportunity from as little as $5 000,” says Freeman.

The holding period for this investment opportunity is seven years.

He explains that the company has chosen Phoenix because of the location’s strong growth fundamentals. Its growing population averaging 1.27% annually and with 1.7million people, it is a sought-after investment destination.

Freeman says Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the US, and is expected to jump to fourth position in the next few years.

Property details

The property called the Talavi Spectrum is a two-storey building situated within an office node in Glendale, North Phoenix. This is approximately 9 miles from downtown Phoenix.

It is anchored by the Jewish Family & Children Services, an NGO which has occupied the building since 2010. This NGO will continue leasing the building until 2033.

The building measures 75 636sqft on 7.50acre land. It is 88.18% occupied, with long-term tenants occupy 61% of total GLA, and 6.6 years weighted average lease term.

Since the first quarter of 2019, rentals in the Phoenix have been growing consistently to $20.64/sqft. The average rental for this building $20.53/sqft in line with market pricing.

Furthermore, says Freeman, property prices per square foot were unaffected by Covid-19. In fact, prices rose steadily from the first quarter of 2020 reaching $319 by the third quarter.

“The OrbVest property offers great value and opportunity with the potential to lease up to three vacant units,” adds Freeman.

