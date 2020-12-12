Turning fantasy into reality requires a few explosions – just ask Musk

His 2050 goal is to send 1 million people to Mars by launching 3 Starship rockets daily, while creating jobs on the red planet.

South Africa-born entrepreneur Elon Musk is on a mission to get humankind to another planet while reducing harm to Mother Earth.

But, as his electric car company Tesla is raising $5bn as the stock continues its upward lift, one of his SpaceX rockets came down in flames. You can watch the Texas test here.

Musk declared the test a success, saying “the company got all the data it needed”.

Mars, here we come!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020

And as New York times best selling author John Maxwell said: “The difference between average people and achieving people is their perception of and response to failure.”

