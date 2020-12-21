The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Is that Tesla I see in 2021? On the Money with Jarryd Neves
In less than a week, I’m going on a well-deserved break. A friend and I (don’t worry, we’ve both been in isolation for well over 10 days now) have rented a car and are heading up to the Northern Cape for a bit of R&R in the desert.
Why the dry, desolate Northern Cape? Well, I’ve always said there’s no point in describing yourself as well-travelled if you haven’t seen everything your country has to offer. I haven’t been there in ages and my friend hasn’t ever, so why not? More importantly, we thought it best to avoid the areas that will be overpopulated due to an influx of tourists.
Anyway, I love my country. I think it’s a majestic landscape filled with the most glorious sights. Magisterial mountains, shimmering beaches and wildlife to send Attenborough into a dizzying fit of excitement.
This is certainly reflected in my share portfolio. It’s decidedly local, if you ignore the Tencent link through Naspers and the emerging markets ETF. The rest is proudly South African. Tongaat (which has given my portfolio a healthy boost) and Discovery – bought after listening to the latest BizNews Global Portfolio update (listen to that here).
Still, maybe 2021 is the year I broaden my wings and take things international. I’ve been thinking about it for quite some time. The idea of owning shares (albeit just a smidge) in prestigious companies such as Tesla and Apple is tempting. But then the guilt sets in. Why should I invest overseas when there are so many excellent companies in South Africa offering a slice of their tasty, homemade pie?
I suppose personal finance is no place for sentimentality. But then again, this portfolio was started with the idea of learning – and if losing is a part of that, so be it.
I’ve been looking at companies that offer products and services I use and enjoy – Beyond Meat, Apple and Nike – and seeing how they perform (not without doing some homework, of course.)
Tesla is on my radar. After all, Mr Musk was born in South Africa…
Last week, I asked you to send me your finance and investment queries. Here, Johan Steyn, CFA* of Stellenbosch University, shares his expert advice by providing answers to your questions.
- Johan Steyn, CFA is a lecturer in investment management, from the department of business management at Stellenbosch University. He holds a Masters in investment management and has a background in fund management.
Have a question about share investing? Write to me at [email protected].
