E-commerce leviathan Amazon has reported a record-breaking quarterly profit, with the company reportedly raking in an astonishing U$108 bn of revenue between January and March. Net income has more than tripled, coming in at U~$8.1 bn, reports The Wall Street Journal. Despite the stellar results, Amazon has said that it expects second quarter sales to “reach between “$110 billion and $116 billion, which would mark three consecutive quarters with more than $100 billion in revenue.” Results aside, Jeff Bezos has said that the company is focusing on improving the way it handles its vast workforce. The Wall Street Journal reports that Bezos wrote in his last annual shareholders letter, that the company is “working to invent solutions to reduce the number of injuries at warehouses.” – Jarryd Neves

Amazon’s Profit Run Continues, Bolstered by Sustained Demand

E-commerce giant’s first-quarter sales hit $108 billion, up 44% from year-ago period

By Sebastian Herrera of The Wall Street Journal

Updated April 29, 2021 5:20 pm ET

Amazon. AMZN 0.37% com Inc. reported record quarterly profit as demand remained robust for its deliveries, cloud-computing and advertising businesses, capping a blockbuster earnings season for the world’s largest technology companies.

The Seattle company’s profits in the year since the pandemic started exceeded $26 billion, more than the previous three years combined. Net income from January to March more than tripled to $8.1 billion, and revenue of $108 billion far exceeded the average of analyst predictions on FactSet.

