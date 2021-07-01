Offshore security: OrbVest launches Medical 33 in Orlando Florida

BizNews founder Alec Hogg was joined by OrbVest‘s Martin Freeman and Justin Clarke, to discuss the effects of possible inflation and interest rate increases in the USA on commercial real estate, with a focus on medical commercial real estate investments. You can also find out more about the newly launched medical office buildings available in Orlando, Florida, OrbVest’s 33rd medical building. For more information click here.

