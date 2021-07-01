The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Offshore security: OrbVest launches Medical 33 in Orlando Florida
BizNews founder Alec Hogg was joined by OrbVest‘s Martin Freeman and Justin Clarke, to discuss the effects of possible inflation and interest rate increases in the USA on commercial real estate, with a focus on medical commercial real estate investments. You can also find out more about the newly launched medical office buildings available in Orlando, Florida, OrbVest’s 33rd medical building. For more information click here.
