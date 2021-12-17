Electric carmaker Rivian plans on building a second US-based manufacturing facility next year, based in the southern state of Georgia. This, says The Wall Street Journal, shows the company is placing a “hefty bet on its ability to steadily increase sales in the coming years”. The $5bn manufacturing investment follows in Rivian’s November IPO, where it raised $13.5bn in fresh capital. According to the company, the new factory plant will have a yearly capacity of 400,000 vehicles with 7,500 jobs. – Jarryd Neves

Electric-Truck Startup Rivian Plans New $5 Billion Factory Complex in Georgia

The manufacturing facility, the company’s second in the U.S., is expected to start production in 2024

