Dirk Schreiber, former finance chief of Steinhoff International Holdings NV in Europe, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail by a German court, becoming the first person imprisoned in the wake of an accounting scandal that nearly brought down the retailer. Schreiber, convicted of accounting violations and aiding credit fraud, will serve 2 1/2 years after reductions for cooperation. Ex-director Siegmar Schmidt received a suspended two-year sentence. The case involved fake profits and irregular transactions worth €6.5 billion over eight years. Schreiber’s extensive cooperation and information sharing in South Africa led to leniency.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Steinhoff Europe’s Ex-CFO Faces Jail Over Accounting Scandal

By Karin Matussek and Janice Kew

Steinhoff International Holdings NV’s former European finance chief, Dirk Schreiber, was handed a 3 1/2 year jail sentence by a German court, making him the first person to be imprisoned over an accounting scandal that led to the near-collapse of the retailer.

The Oldenburg court, which issued the verdict on Monday, also convicted ex-director Siegmar Schmidt, 64, and gave him a two-year suspended sentence. The court said both men won a reduction of one year because the probe took too long, meaning Schreiber, 52, must only serve 2 1/2 years. He was convicted of accounting violations and aiding credit fraud.

Schreiber also won some leniency from judges because he cooperated extensively, a court spokeswoman said. A police investigator told the court earlier on Monday that the probe profited massively from his help. She said Schreiber is also providing information to the investigations in South Africa.

Former Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste was also charged in the case but failed to appear in court for his trial in April. Jooste has only appeared once to answer questions about the global retailer’s downfall when 2018, he told lawmakers in Cape Town that it originated from a protracted dispute with a former partner.

While Schmidt initially told the court he’d always thought the transactions were valid and that he’d acted on orders from Jooste, he later admitted to certain wrongdoing.

Four of the six counts the two accused were first charged with were dropped because of time limitations. The remaining part of the charges covered fiscal year 2011/2012, when fake profits were booked over fictional asset sales.

The two men were among eight people named by the company in 2019 following a forensic probe by auditor PwC that uncovered €6.5 billion ($7.1 billion) of irregular transactions with eight firms over eight years.

German authorities first searched the offices of Steinhoff Europe Group Services GmbH in 2015 — two years before the parent company’s demise — and just before the retailer’s listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Those raids in Westerstede, a small town close to Oldenburg in the North of Germany, were based on suspicions certain Steinhoff units may have booked income through sales of assets to other companies which in reality, were part of the group. Steinhoff has its roots in the town.

In April, George Alan Evans, who was charged next to Jooste, settled his case by paying €30,000.

Read also:

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Visited 8 times, 8 visit(s) today