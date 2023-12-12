Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has slashed its HP Inc. stake by almost half, reducing holdings to 51.5 million shares amid HP’s underperformance compared to rival Dell in the PC market.

Warren Buffett’s Firm Almost Halves Stake in PC Maker HP

By Abhishek Vishnoi

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has cut its holding in personal computer maker HP Inc. by almost half.

Berkshire held 51.5 million shares, or 5.2% of the Palo Alto, California-based company on Nov. 30, according to a regulatory filing. That’s down from about 97.85 million shares on Oct. 3, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The transaction puts Berkshire on track to be a seller in HP for a second consecutive quarter, Bloomberg-compiled data shows.

HP’s shares have underperformed those of rival Dell Technologies Inc. as demand for personal computers cratered in the post-pandemic bust. Sales for both HP and Dell shrank in the latest quarter and lagged behind analyst estimates.

Still, Dell’s stock has risen 72% this year to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index’s 48% advance and HP’s 13% gain.

Berkshire’s holding in HP is worth about $1.56 billion based on the stock’s closing price on Monday.

