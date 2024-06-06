Goldman Sachs predicts ‘Wall of Money’ to ignite stock market rally in July

Goldman Sachs anticipates a “wall of money” to fuel a stock market surge this summer, driven by passive equity allocations in early July. Scott Rubner, a global markets division managing director, highlights strong seasonal trends and increased retail investor activity as key factors. Historically, the first half of July has been the most lucrative two-week trading period since 1928, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posting impressive average gains. This year, an estimated $26 billion is expected to enter the market, bolstering equities further. As major tech firms like Nvidia propel the S&P 500 to new heights, the shorting equities bar remains high amidst these dynamic flows.

By Natalia Kniazhevich

A flood of cash from passive equity allocations will pour into the stock market in early July, setting up a continuing rally through the early summer, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk.

“New quarter (Q3), new half year (2H), this is when a wall of money comes into the equity market quickly,” Scott Rubner, Goldman’s global markets division managing director and tactical specialist, wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

In addition, share prices should benefit from strong seasonal trends and rising engagement from retail investors. “I am seeing a re-emergence in retail traders during the summer, they tend to come around in July,” he wrote.

Since 1928, the first 15 days of July have been the best two-week trading period of the year for equities, and they tend to fade after July 17, according to Rubner. The S&P 500 Index has been positive for nine straight Julys, posting an average return of 3.7%. The Nasdaq 100 Index has an even better record, posting gains in 16 straight Julys, with an average return of 4.6%, he noted.

By Rubner’s calculations, roughly nine basis points of new capital gets put to work every July. For this year, that would be $26 billion based on $29 trillion in passive assets available for investment.

“The bar for being short equities right now is very high given these upcoming flows and random market dynamics,” Rubner wrote

The S&P 500 moved back above 5,300 on Wednesday, rising for a fourth consecutive session and approaching a new intraday high, as the world’s largest technology companies drive stocks higher. Nvidia Corp. set another record and now has the second largest weighting in the S&P 500 at 6.6%, passing Apple Inc. at 6.4% and trailing only Microsoft Corp. at 7%.

