🔒 Netflix scores big as streaming giant dives into sports for stock surge

As Netflix plunges into live events and sports, investors anticipate a surge in stock value reminiscent of its ad-supported subscription triumph. The streaming titan’s pivot towards traditional TV offerings signals a strategic coup, poised to propel shares to 2021’s record highs. With bullish projections citing unparalleled pricing power and a diversified content portfolio, Netflix’s expansion into sports heralds a new era of dominance in the streaming landscape.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Ryan Vlastelica

After Netflix Inc.’s success with advertising-supported subscriptions, bulls are wagering the video-streaming giant’s efforts to foray into live events and sports will drive the next leg of stock-price gains. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

It would be another example of how aping the traditional TV model is paying off for the $280 billion company. Moving into the kind of programming that has historically been the purview of linear television could well be the catalyst that drives the stock back to the record peaks of 2021.

Read more: Netflix shares surge after biggest subscriber spike since the pandemic

“When you have the eyeballs, you control the pricing, and just think of the pricing power Netflix can exert for ads around sports and anything else people will want to watch as it happens,” said Eric Clark, portfolio manager at Accuvest Global Advisors. “We do see it as another growth lever.”

Shares fell 0.5% on Thursday.

Much of the rebound — up 33% year-to-date — reflects Netflix’s success in reassuring investors about its ability to keep growing, even in mature markets. A crackdown on password sharing contributed to a post-Covid rebound in subscribers, and the company is finding success with its ad tier. Netflix said last month it had 40 million monthly active users of its ad-supported plan, from 5 million a year ago.

Adding sports and more live events is part of this plan. Having already aired the popular The Roast of Tom Brady, Netflix will show a boxing event between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. It will air two National Football League games this Christmas, and it has bought exclusive rights to Raw and other programming from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Sports have become a major area of investment for other streaming services too. Amazon.com Inc. is reportedly nearing a deal to add a mix of regular season and playoff games from the National Basketball Association to its Prime service. Bloomberg Intelligence has written that sports — including the Olympics — will help NBC’s Peacock stand out, and that Walt Disney Co. will spend at least $12.2 billion on sports in 2026.

Wall Street has embraced Netflix’s push. The Tyson-Paul event “could be the most watched boxing match ever, given ease of access and Netflix’s large global subscriber base,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. reckons, predicting the match will attract more advertising dollars.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth has an overweight recommendation on the stock, seeing the diverse range of offerings among the reasons why Netflix could become the “default choice” for viewers to consume TV, film and other content.

The consensus for the company’s net full-year earnings has risen 7.1% over the past three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while revenue estimates are up just 0.5%.

There are reasons for caution, including the disappointing forecasts provided by the company when it reported in April. It also doesn’t screen as the bargain it did in its post-Covid low. At 32 times estimated earnings, the stock trades at a discount to its five-year average near 40 times, yet that’s more than double its 2022 low. The Nasdaq 100 Index trades at a multiple of nearly 26.

Fewer than 70% of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock, which is in line with the average price target.

Cotton Swindell, senior portfolio manager for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, owns the stock and sees “a lot of reasons to be comfortable with Netflix,” even though he does not expect live events and sports to result in immediate bumper growth.

“The question is whether growth is strong enough to support the valuation, and I say yes,” he said.

Tech Chart of the Day

Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. are now worth more combined than China’s stock market. With a total market capitalization of about $9.2 trillion, the three most valuable tech firms have overtaken all of the nearly $9 trillion worth of stocks actively traded on Chinese exchanges excluding Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read also:

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.