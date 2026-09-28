A banner flag with the ASML logo outside the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
A banner flag with the ASML logo outside the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands.Photographer: Lina Selg/Bloomberg
Global Investing

ASML: the Dutch monopoly behind every AI chip, and why our Ricardo owns it

Christophe Fouquet has built Europe’s biggest business through a total monopoly over the most advanced chipmaking equipment
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