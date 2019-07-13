Flying the South African flag; from Moto3 to MotoGP in 4 years

South African motorcycling star Brad Binder is joining an elite group of Red Bull rookies next year.

The 2016 Moto3 world champion will make the step up to MotoGP, joining the likes of Miguel Oliveira, Johann Zarco and Joan Mir.

The 23 year old from Potchefstroom will also become the first South African to enter the leaderboard in the premier class since the year 2000, according to Sport24.

One of many South Africans going full throttle across the globe.