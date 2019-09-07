The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Like a rose amongst the thorns; Ndlovu Youth Choir shows what SA can offer
It’s incredibly hard to see past our current hurt – gender-based violence, xenophobia, poverty, joblessness and the list stretches further.
But in the midst of all of this, we praise the Ndlovu Youth Choir – a group from Limpopo that just made it through to the finals of America’s Got Talent.
All around us lie symbols of hopes and dreams, so let us, for just over 2 minutes celebrate what this choir represents; unity, love, pride, talent – https://youtu.be/NqsFO4atwJo.
