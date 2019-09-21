It’s the small, undocumented things that paint SA’s future bright

No mincing of words required, for the everyday person, it’s tough in SA at the moment.

Business confidence is at a 20-year low, employment is bleak, while the cost of living, forget documented inflation, is rising.

However whilst walking the streets with my youngest the other day, all this was forgotten.

An old blue Mazda was parked on the side of the street where a lot of the unemployed people gather seeking ‘piece’ work.

A couple whom most likely themselves are feeling the strain still took the time to issue out food parcels to those in need.

Just another reason why South Africa will overcome the challenges thrown at her, as she’s done many times before… The real people always stand up.