#FeelGoodFriday – Ninjas in Cape Town…what?
By Michael Appel
Reinie Swart (28) is the CEO and founder of a company – Eco Ninjas. They’re doing good and changing lives. It’s that simple. Doing this requires getting their hands dirty in mountains of waste.
He far prefers the moniker Eco Ninja – also the name of his company – over any stiff corporate label. He and his team at Eco Ninjas are in the film industry (sort of), at least they make a living cleaning up after them. You can watch or listen to the interview to find out what exactly this Cape Town-based company does and why. They’re giving car guards, primarily, a new lease on life – and putting decent money in their pockets.
The business started in August 2020 – in the height of Covid-19 lockdowns – and is already sustainable, profitable and most importantly, perhaps, scaleable. Tap into some positivity simply oozing from Cape Town’s very own ninja.
