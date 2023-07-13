Pain management: It’s still a mystery

This thought-provoking article delves into the mysterious nature of pain, challenging traditional views and highlighting the complexity of the human experience. Pain is not merely a direct response to physical damage but an intricate interplay between the body and the brain. Emotions, previous experiences, and individual differences influence pain perception. The article also explores new insights into chronic pain, the role of glial cells, and innovative approaches to pain management, including virtual reality. Despite advancements, pain remains enigmatic, emphasising the ongoing quest for effective and compassionate solutions in pain management. The article was first published on FirstRand Perspectives.

The Mysteries of Pain

By RL Drake

Thought experiment: Take your left foot (bare) and secure it in place with some sturdy leather straps on a wooden board. Take a rusty drill bit; attach it to an electric drill. Plug the drill into the wall and slowly drill into your big toe until you can feel the drill has reached the wooden board. You’d be screaming in pain – of course. You can feel the drill as it moves through your poor little big toe… millimetre by millimetre, making a mess as it tears, crushes, and shreds.

Off course, you’re in pain – your toe is being mangled! But the pain does not exist in your toe, not really. The pain exists only inside your brain. That is, the pain exists far from the injury itself.

Or take a case from the British Medical Journal in 1995.

A 29-year-old builder, being careless on site, accidentally jumps on a 15cm nail. It sticks right through his boot – the sole, the foot, the steel-tipped toe of the boot. All the way through. The ambulance shows up; he is in agony. Every time the ambulance turns, every little bump in the road, the pain jolts through him with cruelty. And he screams. At the hospital, however, it is revealed that the nail wedged between his toes never pierced his foot.

Pain is such an intrinsic part of the human condition that you would think there is little we don’t know about it. However, the truth is that pain remains mysterious. Pain research continues to surprise scientists, and even after years of complex study, we still don’t understand much.

The classic view of pain is that it directly responds to damage. Damage your toe or your foot, and you feel pain. The greater the injury, the greater the pain. Descartes, not using anatomy but sheer speculation, was the first to propose the model of how this is transmitted to the brain. The toe receives the damage, sends the signal via nerves to the spine, and from there, it travels to the brain. To an extent, pain is still understood to travel this way.

The only thing is the link between damage and pain is no longer self-evident. Nowadays, the International Society for the Study of Pain defines it thus: “Pain is an unpleasant sensory or emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage, or described in such language.” It sounds a little convoluted, but then, it does work. For when you say things like ‘my heart is aching’ or ‘what you said hurt me’, as well as ‘ouch’, you are expressing that you are feeling pain.

The big leap is that the emphasis of describing what pain is no longer depends on the stimulus. Rather, pain is acknowledged as a subjective experience, a response to the stimulus, and varies between people.

For example, in multiple studies looking into the nature of pain, it was discovered that the experience of pain varies widely among different people, even if the stimulus is the same. Use a trigger; some would describe the pain as a seven on a scale of 1 to 10, and others would say it was a 4, a 9, or a 2. With no predictable pattern, it is clear that all kinds of non-physical factors influence the experience of pain. Anxiety, fear, previous experiences, and even unrelated and general experiences just before the experiment could all account for differences – and no factors could be pinpointed that described variations between individuals at all.

Easy enough, one may be tempted to conclude: Pain is all in the brain.

That, too, maybe an oversimplification.

Dr Elliot Krane, head of Pain Management at the Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford, has observed what he calls a ‘disease model’ of pain. It turns out that Descartes’ understanding of the trigger of nerves to the spine to the brain may be oversimplified. Glial cells – once thought to have no function other than enable other cells to have space within a spine – may be the key to chronic pain. Pain signals do not run neatly from sender to receiver. Instead, pain is transmitted, picked up by receivers, and spills over to other receivers. And Glial cells pick up excess signals, which they react to – producing proteins, affecting adjacent nerves – creating feedback loops.

Pain is the number one cause of doctor visits. And not all pains make sense: allodynia is when normal, non-painful things become painful. Wearing clothes, taking a bath, moving – all can cause the experience of pain.

Or consider phantom limb pain – an extreme neuropathic pain that is very difficult to treat. It occurs in patients who have lost limbs and experience pain in the very limbs they no longer have.

Pain management can sometimes lead to problems in itself. The opioid crisis in the United States is certainly the result of the overzealous prescription of pain medication, with addiction as an unintended consequence. But neither can pain be ignored, and it can certainly be undertreated as well. After all, the subjective experience of pain is hard to convey or experience directly if you are not the patient.

Chronic pain, in particular, has devastating consequences for those who suffer from it. It is nearly always accompanied by depression and despair. One stat says that 100 million Americans suffer from pain (out of a total population of 360 million, that’s quite a chunk).

The quest to treat pain is an important field of research, and biologists and medical scientists are working to develop pain management substances and techniques that have less serious side effects, are not addictive, and treat the root causes and not symptoms. But if we don’t understand the nature of pain, finding these causes may prove difficult. And the truth is that, despite all we’ve learned, we don’t. Not fully.

Breakthroughs also happen – sometimes in the least likely areas. Dr Sam Sharar, Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of Washington, has shown non-diminishing long-term pain reduction – with a 40% reduction in the experience of pain in burn victims (alongside medication) – using Virtual Reality. Taking burn victims on regular trips to an immersive, virtual, fun, cool environment – with snowmen, penguins, and arctic ice blocks – helps. It even allows them to enjoy excruciating physical therapy sessions up to 3 times more.

The human mind is a mystery. This is true and well-known enough almost to be a cliché. The study of pain reveals to us that the human body is as mysterious as the human nervous system, human perception, and the individual and subjective experience of each human as they interact with the world.

There is much we don’t know. Scientists continue striving to learn more in perhaps the most ethical and humane biomedical endeavours: effective, harmless pain management.

The next decade may bring developments none of us can as yet anticipate.

(Visited 36 times, 36 visits today)