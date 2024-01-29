Driving into tomorrow: The unstoppable surge of driverless revolution

Delve into the imminent era where hands-on control over our means of conveyance, from cars to airships, is gradually slipping away. Despite challenges and opposition, the era of driverless motoring is inevitable, driven by industry giants and social media moguls aiming to save lives and money. Explore the journey, from early experiments in 1925 to the present day, with Facebook, Google, Twitter, Mercedes Benz, and Ford championing the cause. While sceptics resist change, advancements like the Hyperloop, drones, and airships vie for attention, offering alternative visions for seamless, safe, and speedy transportation. Join the debate on whether the last hurdle for driverless vehicles is the all-or-nothing principle, and envision a future where driverless driving becomes the global norm. The article was first published on FirstRand Perspectives.

Out of control

By Peter Dearlove

A sideways glance at the looming loss of a hands-on controlling interest in our means of conveyance, from cars to light aeroplanes, balloons and vacuum loops. Where are we going without a driver, and why?

Despite a dozen or so missed deadlines and sometimes violent opposition, the era of driverless motoring is upon us, and further delays notwithstanding, it is now as sure to come to pass as sunrise next Sunday. Big-name motor giants and social media moguls are among the multitudes helping to bring it on, and what was once derided as a ridiculous pipe dream has become one of the darlings of the cognoscenti.

The motivation is not difficult to understand, and it is neither a simple fad nor an inexplicable example of the human urge to climb high mountains. It is all about saving lives and money.

The death toll from driver-driven vehicle accidents has reached a truly incredible number – a number that 40 total Jumbo jets crashing every week would not equal. At close to 1.5 million fatalities on the road every year, someone is killed in a crash every 2 seconds. Even more are injured, many damaged for life, and the responsibility for this astonishing transport carnage is overwhelmingly the human factor; drivers fail far more often than their machines. And since it seems we always have to go somewhere and get there fast, cars and roads will be with us for a long time. The only hope then is for something, or someone, less fallible to be at the wheel.

It is an attractive idea that has existed for nearly a hundred years. In its first brief public appearance, a radio-controlled car motored driverless up and down New York Broadway in 1925, although that was more in the class of a stunt than a protest against death on the roads. Since then, people have been tinkering around with the notion until recently. Now, if you will forgive the expression, it is moving forward at breakneck speed.

There are many opponents, mostly latter-day Luddites, who see in it a threat to jobs and an assault on freedom. Thus far, they have made their point with screwdrivers, rocks, and their own motor cars, puncturing tyres and deliberately denting anything driverless. Still, authorities in the US are expecting a more radical response if and when driving jobs are lost. Indeed, it is estimated that most of the accidents so far involving driverless cars, and there have been a dozen or more, haven’t been accidents at all – they have been ‘incidents’, mainly in the form of intentional bumping from behind.

Such opposition is puny compared to the powerhouse supporting the driverless cause. Facebook, Google, Twitter, Mercedes Benz and Ford have all committed their muscle to it. So, too, has Germany; Andreas Scheuer, during his tenure as the Transport Minister, gave a public assurance that his country would be the first to take autonomous vehicles out of the labs and onto the streets. If his confident forecast proves correct, the journey ahead will be incredibly complicated and very long; some say at least 30 years, others a more cautious 50. At that time, anything could happen to make the journey irrelevant. Think of the Hyperloop, drones, and airships – all of which are now upon us and all of them, to some extent, concerned with moving people and products from town to town in a seamless, safe and speedy way. The Hyperloop is a serious contender. Currently being tested in real-time and with real people, the loop manufacturers say the technology has been proven, and the project is at the starting gates – presumably waiting only for official sanction and the capital to build something that makes the railways look tiny and cheap.

They call the loop ‘the fifth mode’ [of transport, after cars, boats, planes and trains]. In a 500m test tunnel in Nevada, a carrier prototype was sucked along in its tube at nearly 350km per hour. The target is to travel at over 1000 km/h, carrying thousands of people everywhere daily. It has the drama and star appeal to take some of the spotlight off the driverless main event.

And then there is the big balloon story, which, remembering the fate of the last great dirigible, the Hindenburg, may have seemed a rather fanciful mistake at first but has proved to be much more than pie in the sky. The British helium-filled airship Airlander has flown dozens of test flights and is now ready to go. Mooted as a safe and reliable carrier of passengers and products, there could soon be a passenger service between Liverpool and Bristol. It will be much quicker than the railway journey and cost a little more. Best of all for green people, the Airlander has a low carbon footprint driven by hydrogen-cell-generated electricity.

The drone saga is another one competing for the safer transport spotlight. It seemed to spring upon us quite suddenly, but then the military men got hold of it and put it to immediate and lethal use, guaranteeing publicity without warming hearts. No one can tell where exactly it is now because it is probably classified as top secret.

Some say that the driverless juggernaut’s last significant hurdle is the all-or-nothing principle. As the argument goes, it will only be when there are no real, live drivers on the roads that the mission can be said to have been accomplished. Back in the 19th Century, when motorised vehicles first began to appear in Britain, the House of Commons passed a road traffic act, which came to be known affectionately as the Red Flag Act. That was the one that required all motor cars driving on a public highway to have a man walking ahead waving a red flag – a laughable proposition now, but widely seen as a reasonable precaution at the time.

Familiarity, positive experience, proof of utility, and user-friendliness eventually eliminate red flagging. Those same ingredients could quickly bring everyone on board in a massive coordinated communication campaign. And when you think of the millions going into the project’s science and engineering, there must be enough left over to create a welcoming and happy worldwide environment for driverless driving to grow up in.

