’Kasipreneur Tsitso Setai of Lokshin Auctions – turning forgotten assets into cash, in one location after another

As GG Alcock keeps reminding us, there a lot happening in areas ignored by the formal sector. In this interview he introduces us to the man introducing the auctioneering into South African townships, Tsitso Setai of Lokshin Auctions. Given wealth disparities and the way auctions turn one person’s unwanted into another’s prized asset, Setai’s business is uniquely positioned. GG and Lokshin Auction’s founder spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

In this interview, Alec Hogg speaks with Tsitso Setai of Lokshin Auctions and GG Alcock, a Kasipreneur expert, about the innovative concept of auctioneering in South African townships. GG Alcock highlights the underreported entrepreneurial activities in townships and challenges conventional unemployment statistics, suggesting many people are engaged in informal economic activities.

Tsitso Setai explains the motivation behind Lokshin Auctions, emphasizing the need for affordable second-hand goods in townships where new items are often unaffordable. He discusses how auctions provide a platform for community members to buy and sell assets, thus supporting local entrepreneurship. Setai shares his vision of expanding auctioneering services to more townships and gaining support from asset-based finance institutions and large corporates. He points out the potential benefits of localizing auctions, including creating circular economies and reducing waste.

GG Alcock adds that township auctioneering can revolutionize the way repossessed and second-hand items are handled, making them accessible to those who can repurpose them. Alec Hogg concludes by recognizing the transformative business potential of this model and its capacity to foster economic inclusion and sustainability in South African townships.

Alec Hogg (00:02.872) It’s been a while since Kasinomics author and informal market specialist GG Alcock has introduced us to one of the Kasipreneurs. Today, we’re going to set that right when we meet Tsitso Setai from Lokshin Auctions, bringing auctioneering into the townships. GG tells us we have a lot to look forward to here.

Alec Hogg (00:41.88) Mr. Alcock, the last time we saw each other was in London in mid-May when you were presenting to a very appreciative audience about the opportunities that exist in South Africa, an area that is often unexplored. However, I noticed there is still ongoing misinformation from Stats SA about unemployment in South Africa, supposedly at the highest rate in the world. But you take issue with that.

GG Alcock (01:19.088) Hi Alec, yeah. There was a headline the other day from some UCT academics saying that Stats SA’s census figures are fiction. If that applies to the unemployment figures, the same scepticism should apply. But aside from mocking the figures, several recent indicators challenge them. One is from Africa Scope, a research organization. They found that 41% of the youth who claimed to be unemployed were earning up to 15,000 Rand a month from various hustles. This supports my argument that if you don’t have a payslip, you’re considered unemployed, even if you have other forms of income.

GG Alcock (02:44.555) That’s always been my argument: when we talk about unemployment figures, we should put the word “formal” in front of it. The South African General Household Survey, which has been conducted annually for decades, showed that 23% of social grant recipients claimed the grant as their only form of income. This implies that almost 80% of social grant recipients have another form of income. I spoke to a lady in Khayelitsha who rented out six back rooms, earning 3000 Rand per room, while also receiving a social grant. This indicates that social grant recipients are often entrepreneurial, using their grants to develop businesses.

Alec Hogg (04:34.677) Indeed.

GG Alcock (04:54.187) Another interesting finding is that 40% of the youth are earning up to 15,000 Rand through various means. This shows a strong entrepreneurial culture in South Africa, which we should appreciate and measure better.

Alec Hogg (05:06.047) Many in the formal economy believe that getting a job with a bank or company, or going to university and getting a degree, is the only way to succeed. However, many of the world’s great fortunes have been created by university dropouts like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. There’s a disconnect between traditional views and practical realities. Tsitso can give us more insight into this through his story. Why did you want us to meet him today?

GG Alcock (06:03.807) Alec, Steve Jobs started in a garage, and Tsitso is starting in a garage too. We should admire these stories and create opportunities for them to grow from a container or a back room in a township to the next level. People often think of townships as places for spaza shops, but we’ve seen a variety of businesses in our Kasipreneur episodes, from bakeries to beauty salons. Tsitso reached out to me after seeing one of my chats on BizNews. Many people in the townships are watching you, Alec. I found his idea of a township auctioneering business quite extraordinary. It makes a lot of sense in townships where new items are often unaffordable. Over to you, Tsitso.

Tsitso Setai (08:17.595) Hi Alec, thank you for having me today. Auctions in townships have been overlooked by the industry and suppliers. Many people in townships buy second-hand assets. My mother was a hustler, an entrepreneur, who bought items like a sewing machine from auctions. Starting an auction house in a township makes sense because brand new items are often too expensive. Offering machinery at cost-effective prices helps entrepreneurs. So, we decided to try it out.

Alec Hogg (09:35.397) It’s interesting you mention this. When I lived in the UK, I often saw valuable items being thrown away. There’s a big disconnect between the rich North and the not-so-rich South. Auctioneering in townships allows people to source second-hand goods, which they might not have considered valuable otherwise. This clearly benefits your company.

Tsitso Setai (10:39.167) I’ve never traveled overseas, but I’ve heard that in America, broken items are often thrown out. In South Africa, we would pick it up, fix it, and resell it. There’s a significant difference between the haves and the have-nots. Items that are considered trash by some can be valuable to others in townships. My mom used to pick up items like pans for baking, which she bought at a low price. Auctioning such items in townships helps create opportunities.

Tsitso Setai (12:30.507) Many items in your home might not have been used for years. Bringing them to a township auction could create employment for others.

GG Alcock There’s also intra-opportunity within townships. People often store items they don’t use. Tsitso and his team source these items for auctions. This even includes township houses. Repossessed township houses can be auctioned within the township, creating a circular economy that benefits both corporates and local entrepreneurs. It’s fascinating to see the variety of items being auctioned by Tsitso and his team.

Alec Hogg (14:28.405) Tsitso, could you tell us more about your business? Where do you get your products, and how many auctions do you typically hold in a month?

Tsitso Setai (14:43.769) The auction industry hasn’t had an auction house in a township before. Getting assets has been a challenge. We advertise within our communities, encouraging people to bring unused or unwanted items for auction. We educate them about the auction process, which is different from a pawn shop. We had assistance from the South African Institute of Auctioneers, which donated assets to help us launch Lokshin Auctions. Our first auction was in April, during Mampara week, and it was our best-performing auction. Since then, we’ve been building a database of buyers and interest within the community.

Alec Hogg (17:00.799) The fastest growing area in the property sector is storage units. If there were a more thriving auctioneering sector, particularly in the townships, these items could get back into the market, reducing waste. There’s a higher purpose to all of this, GG.

GG Alcock (17:51.711) Absolutely. Tsitso mentioned the ability to take broken products and fix them. Many township electricians can repair items that are out of warranty or slightly damaged, which can then be auctioned. This creates multiple opportunities within the system. It’s a great concept, touching many areas, and creating access in both directions.

Alec Hogg (18:59.271) Tsitso, what’s your ambition for Lokshin Auctions?

Tsitso Setai (19:07.236) I’d like to get the attention of asset-based finance institutions. They often overlook black auctioneers and don’t give township residents the opportunity to sell within their own spaces. Properties in townships are often auctioned in established areas, making townships look dangerous and unattractive. I want Lokshin Auctions to change that narrative and encourage big corporates to leverage our services to sell returned stock, damaged goods, or obsolete items. We aim to be the first black-owned mining auctioneering company and to be a walking story of industry transformation.

GG Alcock (21:29.791) I think it’s also about localizing auctions in each township. Tsitso and his team have been in Vosloorus, Thokoza, and recently in Ga-Rankuwa. They want to have multiple auctions in each township regularly, which helps retain incomes and businesses within a certain environment.

Alec Hogg (22:23.851) It’s a huge opportunity. People want to support the transformation of South Africa, and this makes business sense. In the UK, I often thought about the value of items being thrown away. Maybe closer to home, higher income communities like Bryanston could have items that are valuable to others. Are you tapping into these markets?

Tsitso Setai (23:53.777) We’re talking to everyone and anyone. I’ve simplified my wardrobe to spread the word about our mission. We want to help others set up their own auction houses in townships. We’re speaking with big corporates, individuals, and anyone interested in developing an ecosystem where people can access assets and start working. We’re happy to assist anyone looking to set up their own auction practice in a township.

Alec Hogg (25:01.48) Tsitso Setai of Lokshin Auctions, GG Alcock, a man with his finger on the pulse of new opportunities in South Africa. I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

