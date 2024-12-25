Best of 2024: The unstoppable spirit of Oscar Chalupsky

Celebrate the indomitable spirit of Oscar Chalupsky, the paddling legend defying the odds in the face of a dire cancer prognosis. This special feature brings together his inspiring fight for survival, Rob Hersov’s heartfelt tribute, and an in-depth interview where Chalupsky shares his extraordinary story of resilience and breaking barriers.

Champion Chalupsky: Still fighting four years after ‘six months to live’ cancer prognosis

Kayaking’s iconic world champion Oscar Chalupsky decided to write a book in November 2019 after being diagnosed with quick-killing, incurable bone marrow cancer. The result, a page-turner titled No Retreat, No Surrender, is a guide to the practical benefits of positive thinking and laser-like focus. In this wide-ranging and uplifting interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg, he talks about entrepreneurship, setting and achieving goals, the link between food determines health and some personal thoughts about SA’s controversial doctor to athletes, Prof Tim Noakes. There’s also some discussion on his superb book, which is a must-read. Just like the recording of the interview is a must-watch. Seriously.

Watch here

Rob Hersov’s poetic tribute to SA’s one-of-a-kind world champion Oscar Chalupsky

By Rob Hersov

Artwork by David Doubell

When we think of the giants

Roaming the earth,

The good ones, with love strength and heart.

Some wear masks or a cape, or carry an axe,

And it’s hard to tell them apart.

But not with our Oscar,

Chalupsky that is,

A true hero and leader of men,

He’s fearless and loving and incredibly strong,

And made of things we won’t see again.

He now has wires in his heart and pipes in his lung,

And a chunk carved right out of his head,

But he gives the thumbs up,

And he’d give you a hug,

If he could only leap out of his bed.

He conquered the ocean, no wave was too high,

No wind too impossibly fast,

On his surfski for 40 odd years he was king,

And certainly his records will last.

And it wasn’t just surfski, it was rugby and more,

Where Oscar excelled – he even wasnt a Boer!

A schoolboy from Durban and IronMan star,

Colors in polo, life saving, all hang in the bar.

But his greatest achievement, the loves of his life,

Are Hannah and Luke. And his majestic Clare wife.

His power and glory are built inside them,

And his bravery and love make them 11 out of 10!

He now fights a battle, that nobody wins,

As it’s surely a journey one way,

But the way that he fights,

Inspires us all,

and we know it will be us soon one day.

So Oscar – you hero,

You man amongst men,

You bring out the best in us all,

Your legend will live on in all of our hearts,

And will make us stand up and stand tall.

Keep fighting the fight, dear brother,

we love you forever!

Rob and Kate Hersov

November 2023

Oscar Chalupsky on defying cancer and breaking barriers

Join world champion and cancer warrior Oscar Chalupsky in this inspiring conversation with Bronwyn Nielsen. From winning 12 Molokai titles to rewriting his cancer prognosis with unyielding determination, Chalupsky shares life lessons, his groundbreaking approach to adversity, and the power of support. Learn how his journey shapes resilience in sport, health, and beyond.

