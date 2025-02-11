From noise to nirvana: Cities embrace the power of silence

In the cacophony of urban life, a desperate hum for silence grows louder. Amidst the relentless noise from traffic, machinery, and daily stressors, cities globally recognise silence as a luxury and a necessity. From Tokyo’s innovative sound barriers to New York’s quiet zones in public spaces, there’s a movement towards reclaiming peace. Architects and urban planners are integrating sound-absorbing materials and green roofs into designs, while holistic urban planning in Copenhagen and Melbourne focuses on creating tranquil areas. These changes aim to combat noise pollution’s adverse effects on health, promoting stress reduction and better concentration and fostering deeper human connections in a quieter, more mindful urban landscape. Haji Mohamed Dawjee’s quest for silence was first published on FirstRand Perspectives.

Silence in the city: The quest for tranquillity amidst urban chaos

By Haji Mohamed Dawjee

There is a cacophony in the air. It is relentless and reigns supreme, but in the background, that cacophony is countered by the desperate hum of something far superior: the sound and pursuit of silence.

Amidst the ceaseless buzz of traffic, the shrill calls of everyday life’s stressors, and the constant earworms of machinery and man, many cities are embracing the idea of quietude as a necessity rather than a luxury.

While the need for silence has long been revered, the preference for it pragmatically and aesthetically has evolved into an urgent response to fight noise pollution in cities and its scientifically proven detrimental effects on citizens’ well-being.

As urban dwellers grapple with a relentless assault on their senses—from the blare of car horns to the clamour of construction sites—the quest for tranquillity has emerged as a pressing issue—a protest even—and a primary driver for developing innovative solutions and redefining the urban landscape.

It used to be that going to the park and meditating under a tree – listening to only the hum of our breathing – was enough to recentre us, but now, with bigger populations and the need for more infrastructure, even little pockets of nature no longer offer solace in silence. As a response, technology has created impactful ways to find quiet anywhere so that noise can be cancelled wherever we find ourselves. But while these technologies promise to transform the auditory environment of cities, are cutting-edge earphones, for example, enough? Or should we be redesigning sound, so to speak, from the ground up because systemic changes are more sustainable?

In several cities globally, a more structural movement toward silence is being embraced, and these societies are experiencing its benefits.

In Tokyo, for example, a city renowned for its bustling streets and crowded intersections, experimental sound barriers equipped with state-of-the-art sound-dampening technology have been installed along major thoroughfares, offering respite to weary commuters amidst the din of the city. Several train stations have been designated as quiet zones so that commuters can get to work in peace. Similarly, in New York City, where noise is a constant companion that never sleeps, pilot projects have been launched to test the efficacy of noise-cancelling devices installed in public spaces, such as parks and plazas, providing urban dwellers a sanctuary from the urban uproar.

Holistic approaches to urban planning prioritising peace are slowly becoming essential elements of the urban experience. Quiet zones in public spaces are small but purposeful changes implemented by city planners in Copenhagen and Melbourne. These quiet zones, often located in parks, waterfronts, and residential neighbourhoods, are meticulously designed to minimize noise pollution through a combination of greenery, sound-absorbing materials, and strategic placement of buildings and infrastructure. The result is a harmonious blend of nature and urbanity, where the soothing sounds of rustling leaves and chirping birds prevail over the city’s discord.

In the private sector, architects have started incorporating designs of advanced acoustic systems that actively neutralize unwanted noise. These innovations hold the potential to create pockets of silence amidst uncontrolled chaos.

Acoustic glass is one such material. It incorporates layers of glass interlocked with sound-absorbing material, such as EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate), to reduce noise transmission through windows. More eco-friendly and innovative ideas like recycled mineral wool or denim insulation are designed to absorb sound waves and noise transmission through walls in apartment buildings and office blocks for more calming indoor environments. And then, of course, there is the aesthetically pleasing green roof. Covered with vegetation and soil, this natural intervention provides insulation and sound absorption, reducing indoor and outdoor noise levels. In addition to mitigating noise pollution, green roofs offer environmental benefits, such as reducing the urban heat island effect and improving air quality.

The benefits of creating quieter urban environments extend far beyond mere auditory relief, encompassing profound psychological and societal implications. The detrimental effects of noise pollution on human health cover the gamut – from increased stress levels and impaired cognitive function to sleep disturbances and cardiovascular problems.

When we think about quiet, we think about how it reduces stress, enhances concentration, restores the body and promotes mindful living. We think about Mohamed in the mountains and Moses in the Cave. We think of Buddha on a hill or the writers Rebecca Solnit and Joan Didion trudging along on extensive walks with just their thoughts as a soundtrack. Yet something that never crosses our minds is the potential impact that no-noise environments can have on human connection.

Without noise, opportunities for meaningful social interactions and intimate conversations exist without competing with everything that affects our ability to pay attention to things like empathy, true listening and the most basic human skills – sharing. The knock-on effects of not needing to fight for a peaceful face-to-face conversation foster interpersonal connections and community cohesion.

If mitigating noise pollution and fostering environments conducive to contemplation promotes mental well-being and enhances the quality of life for residents, and if quiet spaces have been shown to promote social cohesion and community engagement by providing opportunities for serendipitous encounters and meaningful interactions among urban dwellers, there is very little argument that can be made against its powerful impact on social change and a more harmonious future.

Silence, please. City at work.

