From Ceres to New York: Adriaan Wildschutt sets a blistering pace

Linda van Tilburg (00:00)

Fresh off his historic win at the New York City half marathon, where he became the first South African ever to clinch the title, we caught up with Adriaan Wildschutt, South African Olympian and distance runner, at his training base in Arizona, USA. Adriaan, welcome to the BizNews studio. Well, I can see you are properly kitted out for winter in the Arizona cold.

Adriaan Wildschutt (00:42)

Ja, the weather here is very unpredictable. Yesterday was beautiful and sunny, but today it is windy and chilly. But we are still in March, hey. Usually, we still get snow at this time of year. I know some people are like, wait, what? Arizona? We are two hours north of Phoenix, so it is quite high up—about 7,000 feet, which is around 2,100 metres above sea level. So, we get a fair bit of snow in winter. This year, though, it has been pretty decent.

Linda van Tilburg (01:09)

Well, I just want to say congratulations on that win in the New York half marathon. I was checking out your time—absolutely brilliant, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. I mean, you were averaging under two minutes, 50 seconds per kilometre for the marathon. That is amazing.

Adriaan Wildschutt (01:29)

Yes, that is about right, around 2:49 or 2:48 per kilometre over 21 kilometres. I think it was more about just trying to compete and the time was not as important as trying to win the race, but I was very satisfied with it.

Linda van Tilburg (01:45)

Well, how did you feel in that moment when you crossed the line and realised you were actually making history for South Africa?

Adriaan Wildschutt (01:51)

Yeah, I actually did not know I would be the first person from South Africa winning that race because I know Andrew Kormalla won the New York Marathon many years ago. So that did not cross my mind. I was just so happy to be finished, to be done, and especially to win the race because it is quite a deep field and it is a world-class marathon race. I did not even know that I would be competing for the win, considering it was so cold at the start of the race because I was coming from South Africa, where it was summer.

Linda van Tilburg (02:23)

Okay, so can we go back a bit for people who might not know your story? Who is Adriaan Wildschutt and how did a chap from Ceres become one of the world's top runners?

Adriaan Wildschutt (02:35)

Yeah, as you rightly mentioned, I am from Ceres, the Bella Vista suburb. I went to secondary school there as well. My family is mostly still from there. After secondary school, I did my first year at the University of the Western Cape, after which I received an athletics scholarship from Zola Budd, who coached at Coastal Carolina University. She recruited my brother and me. After I graduated there, I went to Florida State for my postgraduate studies, and that coach really took me to a professional level of running. That is where I realised, I could become a professional runner, and I have never looked back.

Linda van Tilburg (00:00)

Fresh off his historic win at the New York City half marathon, where he became the first South African ever to clinch the title, we caught up with Adriaan Wildschutt, South African Olympian and distance runner, at his training base in Arizona in the USA. Adriaan welcome to the BizNews studio. Well, I can see you’re properly kitted out for winter in the Arizona cold.

Adriaan Wildschutt (00:42)

Ja, the weather here is very unpredictable. Yesterday was beautiful and sunny, but today it’s windy and chilly. But we’re still in March, hey. Usually, we still get snow this time of year. I know some people are like, wait, what? Arizona? We’re two hours north of Phoenix, so it’s quite high up, about 7,000 feet, which is around 2,100 metres above sea level. So, we get a fair bit of snow in winter. This year, though, it’s been pretty decent.

Linda van Tilburg (01:09)

Well, I just want to say congratulations on that win in the New York half marathon. I was checking out your time, absolutely brilliant, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. I mean, you were averaging under two minutes, 50 seconds per kilometre for the marathon. That’s amazing.

Adriaan Wildschutt (01:29)

Yes, that’s about right, around 2:49 or 2:48 per kilometre over 21 kilometres. I think it was more about just trying to compete and the time wasn’t as important as trying to win the race, but I was very satisfied with it.

Linda van Tilburg (01:45)

Well, how did you feel in that moment when you crossed the line, and you realized you're actually making history for South Africa?

Adriaan Wildschutt (01:51)

Yeah, I actually did not know I would be the first person from South Africa winning that race because I know Andrew Kormalla won the New York Marathon many years ago. So, that did not cross my mind. I was just so happy to be finished, to be done, and especially to win the race because it's quite a deep field and it's a world-class marathon race. I didn’t even know that I would be competing for the win, considering it was so cold at the start of the race because I was coming from South Africa where it was summer.

Linda van Tilburg (02:23)

Okay, so can we go back a bit for people who might not know your story? Who is Adriaan Wildschutt and how did a guy from Ceres become one of the world's top runners?

Adriaan Wildschutt (02:35)

Yeah, as you rightly mentioned, I'm from Ceres, the Bella Vista suburb. I went to high school there as well. My family is mostly still from there. After high school, I went to do my first year at the University of the Western Cape, after which I got an athletic scholarship from Zola Budd, who coached at Coastal Carolina University. She recruited my brother and me. After I graduated there, I went to Florida State for my post-grad, and that coach really took me to a professional level of running. That’s where I realized I could become a professional runner, and I never looked back.

Linda van Tilburg (03:15)

Apart from the scholarship, what were the moments or the people that shaped you?

Adriaan Wildschutt (03:23)

It would probably be my high school mentor and cross-country convener, Tessa Reifaro. We're still very close even to this day. She retired not too long ago from teaching and was there at the Olympic Games last year watching me as well. She's probably one of the most influential people in my life. There was a time I wanted to give up running because of academics and other issues, and she encouraged me not to stop, just to take a break if needed. She could see the talent I had and wanted me to really give it a go.

Linda van Tilburg (04:36)

Well now you're based in Arizona, so how is that environment, the altitude you just mentioned, the training and the professional setup? How does it change you as a competitor?

Adriaan Wildschutt (04:47)

Yeah, I think Flagstaff is such a popular spot for training camps. Many Europeans come here, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, when he's healthy, trains here often. There are worldclass athletes from Britain, Scotland and elsewhere. Being surrounded by that level keeps my head grounded and gives me a very professional environment, which is great.

My team gives me all the support I need, and our sponsor, HOKA, invests a lot in us. But having these resources doesn’t automatically make you successful. I still had to earn the opportunity and work hard every single day. I’m very grateful for the chances I’ve had through running.

Linda van Tilburg (05:47)

When we look at many of South Africa's top athletes like Wayde van Niekerk, Akani Simbine, Prudence Sekgodiso and yourself, you all train overseas for at least part of the year. From your experience, what does an international highperformance environment offer that you can’t access at home?

Adriaan Wildschutt (06:07)

South Africa has great places to train, but it can be quite exclusive. For example, Stellenbosch is a place I love, but as a professional I can’t even use the track without special permission, while athletes from overseas can pay and use it freely.

That’s difficult for young athletes who don’t have money. Where I am now, even at private universities like Northern Arizona University, facilities are more accessible. You do still have to reach a certain level where finances aren’t a barrier, and I’m fortunate to be there now, but access makes a huge difference.

Linda van Tilburg (07:48)

What have you learned along your route? If there’s a young runner out there saying, “I want to be Adriaan Wildschutt one day,” what advice would you give?

Adriaan Wildschutt (07:59)

I’d say take your academics very seriously. It gives you balance and something else to focus on when running isn’t going well. You have to work hard, be disciplined, and start developing your skills early if you can. Find a coach you trust and who’s willing to evolve. Be consistent, get up when you don’t want to, and ask for help when you need it. That’s very important.

Linda van Tilburg (08:49)

You’ve got an MBA, so you clearly have that academic grounding. How important are good grades for young athletes looking for scholarships?

Adriaan Wildschutt (09:15)

They’re absolutely crucial. All my scholarships were possible because of my academics. If they weren’t good enough, I wouldn’t have been accepted. When I got really sick in Grade 12, I realized how fragile life can be. You need balance with academics, family and friends. If those areas are fulfilled, you’ll be a better athlete. Running can end very quickly, so you need something else to fall back on.

Linda van Tilburg (10:02)

You’ve broken national records over multiple distances. What’s the next aim?

Adriaan Wildschutt (10:09)

Records come and go. You can become obsessed with chasing the next one, but someone else can always break it. I’ve learned to just enjoy the sport and give my best. My next goal is pacing the Cape Town Marathon on May 24, then running a 10 km road race in Boston on June 21. After that, we’ll see how my body responds. I’ll also be in Cape Town because my book is being released around that time.

Linda van Tilburg (11:07)

We need to talk about the book. What’s it about?

Adriaan Wildschutt (11:10)

It’s a memoirstyle autobiography. It’s about using running as discipline and showing how hard work can take you from humble beginnings to achieving your personal best. Hard work never guarantees success, but it gives you the best possible chance. That’s the theme.

Linda van Tilburg (12:02)

And what’s the book called?

Adriaan Wildschutt (12:04)

It’s called Change of Pace, with the subtitle The Wisdom of Anguish: The Rise to the Top. “The top” is subjective. It’s about personal growth and progress.

Linda van Tilburg (12:20)

What do you do for fun? How do you relax? That probably does not include going for a run.

Adriaan Wildschutt (12:26)

I love rugby. It was my first love. I watch a lot of South African rugby, even with the time difference. I also enjoy eating out, probably more than I should. I spent three years writing the book, and I’ve also started a business in Florida with three partners called Hybrid Water, an electrolyte drink. That keeps me busy.

Linda van Tilburg (13:02)

Looking ahead, do you want to focus more on road races or the track?

Adriaan Wildschutt (13:12)

I focused on the track for four years, but there are no track world championships this year, so we decided to explore the roads. I’ve really enjoyed it. Eventually, I’d like to move into marathon running. I’ve been told it could be my strongest event, and I want to give it a proper shot.

Linda van Tilburg (13:52)

And further ahead, what’s your big dream?

Adriaan Wildschutt (13:56)

My big dream is to get a podium finish in the marathon at the LA Olympics. That’s a longterm goal for the next two or three years. Beyond running, I want my book to resonate with people who are going through hard times and help them take a step forward in their own lives.

Linda van Tilburg (14:44)

Adriaan Wildschutt, thank you so much.

Adriaan Wildschutt (14:47)

Thank you so much. Thanks for having me on.