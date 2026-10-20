Celebrity worship syndrome: why we follow the famous and ignore the brilliant

Most of us can recall the names of three Kardashians, but most couldn’t name a single Nobel Prize winner from the last five years, bar perhaps the most recently announced winner, thanks to some president’s politicking campaign in pursuit of the 2025 prize. This realisation hit me during a conversation with a colleague who casually mentioned a breakthrough in agentic AI creation and how chat bots are mostly dead - a discovery that could reshape entire industries. My partner nodded politely, having no idea what she was talking about. Yet, that same week, she spent twenty minutes reading theories about what a celebrity’s choice of a bottled water brand, “says about them”.

The asymmetry was embarrassing. And I’m not alone, as you reflect on this weekend, on how you spent more time than you should have on the celebrity section of the your favourite Sunday paper.

In today’s culture, the fascination with celebrities often borders on obsession, while Nobel laureates, poets, courageous activists, and other intellectuals remain largely overlooked – dare I say, these intellectual, purpose-driven rock stars are instead obfuscated by the coverage of a retired, tattooed soccer celebrity tending, and trending to his sheep on his newlyacquired farm.

Studies suggest that 3-5% of celebrity-obsessed fans exhibit pathological behaviours like stalking or extreme parasocial attachment. Meanwhile, society undervalues the thinkers whose work actually drives progress underscored by astonishing global achievements. As one Reddit user astutely observed: “We’re drawn to smiles and catchphrases—not equations or sonnets”.

This isn’t just about tabloid culture or social mass media addiction. It’s about something inherent – a fundamental mismatch between what captures our attention and what merits it. What might be called “celebrity worship syndrome” reveals our instinctive attraction to glamour, relatability and spectacle over the more deep, the highly profound and artistic brilliance. The question is: why?