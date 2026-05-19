Crashing up: The endless cycle of booms, busts, and human folly

Take the South Sea Bubble, aka, how to lose £500 million in six weeks.

In 1711 Britain needed cash to fight the Spanish. The South Sea Company offered a devil’s bargain: give us your government debt, we will pay you 6% forever, and you get shares in a company that has monopoly rights to trade with South America. The only problem: Spain controlled South America and had no intention of letting the English anywhere near it. No matter. By January 1720 the stock had risen from £128 to £550 on nothing more than parliamentary gossip and Isaac Newton losing his wig over margin calls. At the peak in August, it touched £1,000. Newton, who had sold early, panicked, bought back in, and lost £20,000 (roughly £4 billion today). By December the shares were £124. Parliament banned jointstock companies for a century. The word “bubble” entered the language because polite society needed a new term for collective insanity.

But then, the Spaniard monopoly was also at a close. Perhaps for different reasons, coincidentally. But nevertheless.

Or take the Panic of 1907, which saw 50% shaved off the Dow in just one year. America had no central bank yet, just a handful of New York trust companies lending recklessly against copper and railroad stocks. When the Knickerbocker Trust failed on 22 October 1907, the dominoes fell in real time. The New York Stock Exchange lost half its value in twelve months. Banks refused to honour checks. The money supply shrank 12% in weeks. That’s an immediate pay cut of 12% to everyone, everywhere, at once, right now. Riding to the rescue, J.P. Morgan, age seventy. He physically locked the city’s bankers in his library until they pledged $25 million of their own money to backstop the system. Congress watched the old man play Federal Reserve for a weekend and decided maybe America needed an actual one. And that was the upside.