Linda van Tilburg (00:01)

Bongiwe Nyawo grew up in a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal, and one WhatsApp advert for a drone training course changed the direction of her life. She's now building an agritech business and she's with us today. Take us back to that WhatsApp advert. What made you stop? Were you interested in drones before?

Bongiwe Nyawo (00:32)

At the time I was actually thinking about coding. I was very interested in coding. Then I saw a status from one of my contacts. They had posted an advert for the Drone Divas program that was going to be launched in our area under South32 in Richards Bay. I was so keen to know what it was about, so I did my research and found out that it was a legit company. I must say I was hesitant to apply, even after the research I'd done, but I ended up applying and I was fortunate to be part of the program. We were trained at South32 by AB4IR.

Linda van Tilburg (01:31)

What was the learning curve like, not knowing anything about drones? And what surprised you about flying them?

Bongiwe Nyawo (01:44)

The most important thing that surprised me was the amount of impact that drones have on our society, in terms of how they contribute to the environment and to the agricultural systems that have now been introduced. They fast track production and save costs, and there's a lot of very technical stuff that fascinated me. One other thing was that there are very few female qualified drone pilots. I always like to take up a challenge, so I said, no man, I really need to pursue this.

Linda van Tilburg (02:35)

What made you think it could be a business rather than just a hobby?

Bongiwe Nyawo (02:40)

When I went into the program, I was already running a small custom-made events business. Because drones are used in events, I could technically implement that. But once I was in the program the idea just blew up, and I wanted to introduce this advanced and amazing technology in my area. A lot of small-scale farmers are still farming in traditional ways, which is very costly, especially in the rural areas. In my area we haven't had reliable or sustainable water access since 2012, and that adds to their costs. With drones we can even help them save on water, which is something amazing.

Linda van Tilburg (03:52)

Farmers are trying to address a lot of problems, like water, but are you also looking at crop spraying, mapping and other things that small-scale farmers normally wouldn't even think of?

Bongiwe Nyawo (04:04)

Yes, that's one of the services we offer with our drone business. We've been offering these services with entry-level drones, because I believe you have to start with what you have and grow from there. I was also fortunate to use my time as my currency to acquire more equipment. I introduced drone technology for aerial mapping and inspections for small-scale farmers, and through the technical trainings I traded my time for, I was able to acquire more advanced drones.

Linda van Tilburg (04:55)

And you were given your first drone?

Bongiwe Nyawo (05:01)

Yes, it was more of a surprise. Once we finished the Drone Divas program, we were placed in different companies for work experience. Then they introduced a competition for us to compete around South Africa, and we took part with other ladies. We were fortunate to be in the top ten in South Africa to be trained as qualified drone pilots, because the first program had only introduced us to the technology and what it entails. When we completed the training, they surprised us with an entry-level drone package, which was a DJI Air 2S.

Linda van Tilburg (05:58)

How did you manage to grow the business from there?

Bongiwe Nyawo (06:02)

It's been quite a big challenge. Being persistent and knowing that the power of impact of the business I've established, has kept me going. I also don't come from a background that has money, so I identified that what would work in my favour was looking for opportunities where I would either be trained or enter a competition where I could win a grant or money to buy equipment or acquire more important licences. That's how I grew the business. I was part of the Zululand Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Dragon's Den, where I won most innovative business in 2025, and there I was able to buy additional aviation equipment. This year I was also fortunate to be part of the South32 program, which has enabled me to get my commercial licence for the drone business and other essential equipment. I didn't have the money, but I had the time and the little resources I had, so I traded my time for the possibility of getting advanced drones and equipment to grow my business.

Linda van Tilburg (07:50)

You are also keen to offer your services to mining companies in the Richards Bay area.

Bongiwe Nyawo (08:01)

The idea is to partner with such companies soon. We're located near a mine in our area, and with my recently acquired commercial drone licence I'll be able to expand my clientele and reach.

Linda van Tilburg (08:28)

What can you do for mining companies, do you think?

Bongiwe Nyawo (08:32)

Stockpiling, aerial inspections, even surveillance, because I'm now qualified to fly drones long distance, beyond visual line of sight. That's another licence I recently acquired as a qualified drone pilot.

Linda van Tilburg (08:51)

And I see you also talk about building sustainable drones. What does that mean?

Bongiwe Nyawo (08:56)

We have really good high-tech, advanced drones on the market, but some of them aren't able to contribute to the circular economy of agriculture. So, what we're working on is building a drone that can use biomaterials, which contributes to the circular economy of our agricultural industry. That also contributes to the sustainability of our environment, reducing greenhouse gases and other impacts.

Linda van Tilburg (09:44)

What were your biggest challenges? Was it funding, the regulation from the Civil Aviation Authority, or even being taken seriously as a young woman from a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal?

Bongiwe Nyawo (09:57)

One big challenge was capital, or funding. I have the brain power, the motivation and the willingness to put in the work, but with restricted financial resources it's been a hassle, because you can't acquire a licence without proper capital backing. You can't acquire the necessary drones without proper backing either. That has been quite a major challenge for us.

Linda van Tilburg (10:39)

Where do you see yourself growing to?

Bongiwe Nyawo (10:43)

I believe your imagination is the only barrier to how far you can go. Our main goal as a business is to one day have a living hub situated in rural KwaZulu-Natal. It will be sustainable and also have hubs where kids can develop their own technology, and where we can train our own highly skilled drone pilots. The vision is quite broad, and we believe that with persistence and resilience we will get there. It also motivates us that every time we fly a drone, we don't just want to fly it to make money. At the back of our minds is the thought that if a child sees us fly a drone, they too can know that where you come from should never determine how far you can go, and that innovation and advanced technology can also be developed in marginalised rural areas.

Linda van Tilburg (12:05)

If a young person comes to you and says, how do I do what you do? I'm interested in tech, it might not be drones. What would you tell them?

Bongiwe Nyawo (12:12)

You need to believe in yourself first, because sometimes you can have a novel idea but fail to express it, and people won't understand you and think the idea isn't feasible. But if you believe in yourself, I believe you can attain anything. And with any business or aspirations you need to put in the work, and know that it's not a sprint, it's a marathon. You take it one step at a time. If it doesn't work out this time, just know that there's still tomorrow. You can still find a way to work it out.

Linda van Tilburg (13:10)

How many people are in your company at the moment?

Bongiwe Nyawo (13:14)

Currently I have two, and one part time.