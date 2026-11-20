More than one in 10 university graduates in South Africa cannot find a job. With an economy that creates far too few jobs for the people entering it, and AI starting to eat into white-collar work, many school leavers and their parents are asking whether a degree is still the safest route. When Ashley Duggan finished school, she was torn, and her father offered her a choice. He could pay for her studies, or she could use that money to start a business. She chose the business and launched Bubbadue, a baby gift company, in January 2020, just before the Covid lockdown. She told BizNews how the lockdown gave her an unexpected boost, and how the company has grown since, with her dad and husband now part of the business and a first store open in Durban. Duggan also explained why she believes the right path depends on the person, what she would tell a teenager facing the same decision, and what is next for Bubbadue. – Linda van Tilburg.Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Linda van Tilburg (00:00)Many kids nearing the end of school are asking whether they should go to university. With AI eating into white collar jobs, that question matters more than ever. Today with me in the studio is Ashley Duggan, the founder of the Durban-based baby gift company Bubbadue. Ashley faced exactly that choice, and her father gave her a little push. Welcome, Ashley.So, tell us about this choice your father gave you when you finished school.Ashley Duggan (00:27)Sure. So, I finished school and I was already torn. I didn't really know what I wanted to do. I think my parents kind of saw that in me like, you know, she's not sure. She wants to go to do this, she wants to do that. We've seen it a million times where people study and then after university, they'll battle off to find jobs. You know, we see it so often. Then my dad kind of said, you know what, he had obviously invested money to make sure that I can go to university when the time was right. He said, "I've saved this money." Being an entrepreneur, he said, "I can either send you to university and you can study what you want to study, or you can start a business with that money."I think I tend to follow my parents’ wisdom. They're very wise people. I kind of felt like that was the right decision, especially I feel like in our country, just the way our country looks. I just thought that would be the right thing to do. My dad being the entrepreneur he was, I knew he would guide me in the way that I needed to be guided. My mom's very creative. At the time, I didn't see myself as a creative person at all. Like I did not think I was creative. I decided to take that step. I've never looked back. We kind of thought for a while, what should I do? What kind of business should I start? It was kind of like sure the world was my oyster. It was like there was so much opportunity and I kind of landed on the idea of baby gifting specifically. So, my two cousins had both had babies and I was looking for gifts for baby showers, and I didn't really know what to get them. It was just kind of like I felt like there wasn't much especially online that I could get. I was just kind of looking into that. My mom said to me the one day like, "Sure, well, why don't we do that?" Like, "Why don't you actually just dive into baby stuff because you have loved babies?" One of the things I actually wanted to do was be a teacher. My work experience was actually with a grade one class. I wanted to maybe teach. I just thought that you know what, like that is a great idea. Let's just go for it. Yeah, we did. It was tough and I learned a lot. That's what I did.Linda van Tilburg (03:29)So, was it a hard slog or did success come quickly?Ashley Duggan (03:34): Sure. It came quickly in a sense. But like anything it was up and down, up and down, up and down. So, I always feel guilty saying this because with Covid so many businesses dropped. But I had literally started the business in January of the year of Covid, what was that, 2020. Then I started the business in January and it was quiet, nothing happening the online store's there, you know, all the photography, the products up there, and you can't expect, you know, to just get sales all of a sudden and I didn't know anything about advertising and to be honest my dad was an entrepreneur but he didn't know anything about advertising either he was never in the online space he was manufacturing mattresses so he you know we didn't know anything about that necessarilyThe one day, I'll never forget it. I was actually suntanning and you know, nothing's happening. My business, nothing's happening. I think it was a Sunday. I'm suntanning and all of a sudden, my phone and I looked down at my phone and there was this order. I rolled off the what's it? The suntanning chair, whatever. I rolled off. I was freaking out running and I just start packing trying to pack this order in like swimming costume like trying to find things. My mom's like, "Actually, just calm down. Like, just calm down. You've got an order. That's great. But like, let's just think. You've got a plan here. You've got a way you want to pack things. Just relax. That was the first order. Then slowly it started picking up picking up. But nothing major. It was it was still slow in the beginning. Then Covid hit and we were in lockdown. For me, I thought okay well what's that? Is that the end of it now? You know, you no one can trade, businesses, couriers can't operate. We are obviously primarily well we only do online. So, I ended up I was very excited when we found out that baby goods became an essential service.So, that was like, oh my gosh, I remember my brother coming. He had actually just started what was then Daily Bagel. It's now Business Bagel. And he was doing all of that stuff, and he was constantly on the news and he said, "Ashley, I just found out Baby Goods is an essential service. Like, you can get a certificate, or whatever it was. All the paperwork and you can still use the courier.So that's what we did. We got the paperwork or whatever it was, and we continued sending things out and at that stage I think baby showers, people couldn't travel for baby showers and that was our main thing was gifting. So, we couldn't travel for baby showers and then orders started coming in because people were looking specifically for what can I send to someone in Cape Town, what can I send to someone in Joburg, family members, people having babies, whatever. That's kind of when it started taking off. Which was a blessing for us. It was really good for us. But then, like you say, it started, you know, dipping here and there and, you know, we found our way eventually. We've had lots of downs. Finally, kind of going up again, but still we're going up, but there's still those downs as wellLinda van Tilburg (06:21)You've been building for almost seven or eight years. How's it going now?Ashley Duggan (06:26)So, right now it's going great. We have finally kind of come to where we have wanted to be, which is having our first physical store, which has been incredible to see what I've always seen online to in a store. It almost like opens that kind of like visual element. I think a lot of people nowadays, even though online is a big thing, people still like to touch and feel and shop in person. I've heard that time and time again since we opened our store.The store has brought in so many new customers because people in Durban did not know about Bubbadue like at all. Cape Town, Sandton, those kinds of areas. That's where most of our customers are. I think people came in like what is this shop? We've never heard of it. We've never whatever. Now I think people are starting to talk in our community here in Durban Kaden. So that's been really awesomeLinda van Tilburg (07:24)Well, now you're a mother. So how did that change how you see the products, your customers, and the business?Ashley Duggan (07:31)Oh my gosh. So, we've always said like we will never stock something that we don't want to use ourselves. That's been like, you know, the best for your baby and we can vouch that the products that we have is something that we would use ourselves.I think having Charlie, my son, he's 8 months old now, or 7 and a half months, and that's just opened everything because now I've wanted to stock all of these things like we've got also things in the pipeline, things I've always wanted to do and now I can. I feel like now we need to go in this direction because now I'm in mom groups like I hear people talking. I'm kind of in that circle now and I've started to see. Okay. No. So there's a lot of exciting things coming that I think is going to even take us further just because of Charlie. So, I'm very grateful for him too.Linda van Tilburg (08:19) Well, it's interesting you know what you said about being online a lot of retailers are actually trying to shrink or reduce their physical footprint. So, you know to open a store, that is actually quite a bold move. Has it paid off? Are the customers coming?Ashley Duggan (08:35)We are definitely very busy and I'm very excited. I think you kind of worry about oh is this just you know a craze now all of a sudden, we open is it going to be busy and then it's going to quiet down, but it seems to have been consistently busy. So, we are very happy about that.But we are constantly getting emails and messages saying please open in Cape Town, please open in Cape Town. So that's probably going to happen. I don't know if it's going to be anytime soon, but that's probably our next move because it's been on everyone's emails. That's what everyone wants.To be honest, I think that's the right spot. I do believe that people need a touch and feel and see and it's also that brand trust. I think to be able to see the brand in real life, it does add, I think, something special.Linda van Tilburg (09:25)So, your dad was a big influence, it seems, you know, in your decision because it helps if somebody says there's a bit of money to open a business and you briefly mentioned your brother, he's got Business Bagel, which is an Instagram account. So, did he talk a lot about entrepreneurship as you two were growing up?Ashley Duggan (09:47)Not necessarily. I think not necessarily. No. I never saw myself being an entrepreneur. Like even now I'm like is that what I am? Yeah. Like I've never seen that. I think only since I've started Bubbadue, it's kind of become like a thing now. I mean, I don't know if you know, but my dad, my husband and I are the dream team at Bubbadue. My dad actually retired, and he was into property and doing that kind of thing. But I think, you know, all the time I'm at him, what do you think of this, what do you think of this? You know, he gives me a lot of financial guidance and how to do things. He just has fallen in love with the business as well. Slowly but surely, he's found himself, you know, amongst the team. So, now the three of us and we work really well together. It's been amazingAshley Duggan (10:30)Yeah. Literally. Yeah. Actually, my mom I mean my mom's my mom I think I always have a bit of imposter syndrome because like people will say like you know well done like you've done so amazing but I think like there has been like my mom has been such a massive influence on the company and the way it looks the feel. She's given me so much advice, so much guidance. She's super creative. I'm not saying I'm not. I just, you know, she's helped me so much with that.My dad and Donovan as well, like they have been so amazing as part of the with like, you know, with the business. I think for me, I always want to say like you need to know as well. They've like they've been a huge part of it. Like I'm just like a small part of it, you knowLinda van Tilburg (11:25)What's your dream? Where do you want to grow this to?Ashley Duggan (11:30)Oh my gosh. Well, I want to be the biggest in South Africa, the biggest baby company in South Africa, but specifically for the best products for your baby, like very niche. So that's the goal and I'm not going to stop. I can guarantee you I'm not going to stop till we get there. I think we're on the way there and we're going to carry on until we are there.Linda van Tilburg (11:48)Well, now that you've got a child that's also growing, you know, it's going to grow to toddler and everything, are you going to expand your range maybe from baby to biggerAshley Duggan (11:56)Yes. So, I mean, I don't want to give any spoilers, but a lot of people are asking about toddler ranges and that is something that I'm busy working on at the moment. I'm so excited about that because now I've got my own little baby to work with. I think it's going to grow our business as well so much with just with like growing the marketLinda van Tilburg (12:16)If a 16, 17, or 18-year-old comes to you now and asks whether university is a safe choice or if they should start a business, what would you tell them?Ashley Duggan (12:28)I think it depends on what you want to do. Like, you know, for me, I never want to tell people that university isn't the right option because it's different for everybody and it depends on who you are as a person. I don't think I was necessarily a university person. I've never been a great studier. I'm just being honest, you know. I've never been great in that way.I think for me, what was great for me specifically was I learned better when I was doing the work, figuring it out for myself. Like accounting, I was useless at accounting. Dancing at school, absolutely terrible. I think when I actually had to start and I'm not very good now either, but like I know a million times more than I did back then. Like when I actually had to get on that platform and make a plan and do my research to make sure that the books are balancing and things like that, like actually practicing it and doing it. So, I think it depends. Are you someone who wants to study and learn that way? Are you a books smart person? For me, it's I'm the kind of person I need to, like you said, get my hands dirty and kind of learn as I go with practice. So for me I would just say it really depends on you as a person, but I do think you know like learning in that kind of way like when you're actually doing it I think it is a really valuable way to learn and when you choose what business you want to go into, it's important to do really good research to make sure you are doing something that somebody else might not be doing. Yeah. Yeah. I think that's a big thing for us. We are trying to make sure its stuff that you can't find anywhere else. Like a lot of the stuff we have and the products we have are from Denmark, Germany, places like that. It's stuff that you can't get your hands on here. So that's also been something that's been very important for us to make sure that people can go, okay, where can we find this? At Bubbadue, that's where you can get it. So that's been very very important for us.