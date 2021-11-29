By Dr Sheri Fanaroff

Just when people were beginning to relax, planning end of year celebrations and long-awaited holidays, SARS-COV-2 has mutated into a new variant that has shattered the complacency and harmony of the last few months. South Africa has identified a new variant of concern, B.1.1.529, announced to the world on Thursday afternoon and classified by the World Health Organization on Friday as “Omicron”. And so begins a new wave of panic, uncertainty and frenzy that is reminiscent of Beta (that drove the second wave in December last year) and Delta (that drove the third wave in June/July). Is the hype justified and what does it mean for me?

1. How is Omicron different from previous viral strains?

● Is it more transmissible? There are 32 changes on the spike protein – this is a significant amount of change (comparatively Delta had 9 changes on the spike protein). Because the spike protein is the “key” for the virus to enter cells, it is likely that these mutations make this strain more transmissible. This is evident in the rapid, exponential increase in numbers we are seeing in Gauteng and an escalation in numbers and positivity rate in South Africa.

● Can it evade immunity from vaccines or prior infections? We have seen both vaccinated people and people with prior infections testing positive for SARS-COV-2 in the last week. So it seems that Omicron is able to infect even those with immunity – we don’t know the extent of this yet, and whether it is related to how long ago the vaccine was, or the type of vaccine. Although the concern is that the mutations in the spike protein could mean that existing antibodies targeting the spike protein may be less effective, we expect that T-cell immunity, which is not specific to the spike protein, should still be maintained.

● Can it cause more severe illness, hospitalization or death? At this stage, there is not enough evidence or experience to answer this question. Many experts believe that the vaccines will continue to provide good protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. At the moment, vaccinated patients infected with Omicron have had mild or asymptomatic illness; however we will only know in the next couple of weeks whether the breakthrough infections become severe. Severe infections and mortality usually only happen in the two to three weeks after the infection started.

2. Why is it a variant of concern?

We expect viruses to mutate with time, but not all mutations are labelled “Variants of concern”. For Omicron to meet the criteria to be called “of concern” (like its predecessors, Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta), it had to first meet the WHO definition for Variant of Interest:

● variant has genetic changes that affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape; AND

● Variant causes significant community transmission or multiple infection clusters. In addition to this, it also had to meet ONE of the criteria for “Variant of Concern”:

– Increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology

– Increase in virulence or change in disease presentation

– Decrease in effectiveness of public social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines or therapeutics