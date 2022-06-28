Don’t let SA’s high immunity fool you

It’s not entirely surprising (albeit from a small, unreviewed sample of blood donors), that 98% of South Africans have either been vaccinated against Covid or infected at least once. Which is no reason to skip your vaccination or booster shot. Omicron is the most infectious (although the least fatal or severe) variant so far, but unlike the previous more dangerous variants, it can break through any immunity you have – though it will be far less virulent if you’re up to date with your shots. Probably not what Covid-exhausted South Africans want to hear, but consider this: the World Health Organisation and our own top researchers warn that until we get on top of Omicron through vaccination, the chances of another more lethal variant emerging remain high. With just over 50% of SA having had their booster shots and only 19% of all Africa vaccinated at all, safer, high-income countries are watching us like hawks. That they’re partly responsible by delaying vaccine dose supplies merely emphasises that, (dare I say it), “an injury to one is an injury to all.” This article first appeared on GroundUp. – Chris Bateman

Nearly everyone in SA has Covid antibodies, study shows

By James Stent

The results of a third Covid survey by the South African National Blood Service have been published.

By testing for two different antibodies in blood donors, the researchers were able to conclude that about 98% of people in South Africa have either been vaccinated against Covid, infected by Covid, or both.

About 10% of people have been vaccinated but not had Covid.

The survey was conducted shortly before the April/May wave, which indicates that reinfection is now commonplace.

The latest Covid seroprevalence survey shows that nearly every adult in South Africa has either been vaccinated or had Covid. For many, it’s both.

The study analysed blood from over 3,000 blood donors. It was conducted by the South African National Blood Service, which is responsible for blood donations in eight provinces, and the Western Cape Blood Service.

The researchers estimated that by March 2022, before the fifth wave which appears to have peaked in the last few weeks, 98% of adults had some detectable antibodies, whether from Covid or from vaccination. This means that only 2% had neither been vaccinated nor been infected.

Only 10% had been vaccinated but not infected by Covid.

What the survey tested for

Blood samples were collected and tested from 3,395 consenting donors from all provinces in mid-March 2022. While blood donors are not precisely representative of the population, the researchers have argued that the study is representative enough.

This is the first time the blood services researchers have been able to look for two types of antibodies.

One test indicates if a sample has antibodies to the nucleocapsid proteins (anti-nucleocapsid antibodies). These antibodies develop if someone is infected, but won’t develop after a person receives a vaccine only (at least not those vaccines currently available in South Africa).

The other test indicates if the sample has antibodies to the spike protein (anti-spike antibodies). These antibodies develop when someone has been infected or has been vaccinated (or both).

Using these two tests together, researchers can, for the first time, evaluate the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated and not infected.

Results

After weighting the results to reflect national demographics, the researchers found that a mere 2% of the population had neither anti-spike nor anti-nucleocapsid antibodies. These are people who have likely never had Covid nor been vaccinated.

10% had only anti-spike antibodies. These are people who were likely vaccinated, but never infected.

The researchers noted that there is “an increasing incidence of reinfection” with the omicron wave.

Blood service survey is the best we have

The blood services have been regularly testing blood samples from donors throughout the pandemic, looking at the presence of anti-nucleocapsid antibodies.

While other surveys might be more representative of the population than the blood donor ones, these have been infrequently published or published long after the survey was conducted. By contrast the blood donor surveys are relatively affordable and quick to publish. Also, as far as we are aware, it is the only survey repeatedly testing the same group of people, so that comparisons across time are possible.

Past blood surveys

The blood services’ survey from samples taken in May 2021 estimated that 47% of the adult population had previously been infected.

The next survey of blood samples was taken in November 2021 after the delta wave. This was just before the omicron wave. The researchers estimated that about 70% of people had been infected.

The latest survey indicates that about 87% of people have been infected.

The previous surveys found that levels of infection differed by province. Now these differences have “largely disappeared as prevalence appears to have saturated”.

Differences across race

There are significant differences in rates of infection when different races are compared.

The November survey showed that about 80% of black donors and 40% of white donors had been infected with Covid.

In the latest survey the proportion of white and Asian donors that only have anti-spike antibodies (indicating vaccination but no infection) was higher than black and coloured donors.

The researchers suggest that “white donors are both unusually likely to avail themselves of vaccination, and they are unusually able to avoid exposure, for instance by working predominantly from home, [and] living in smaller family units.”

Table copied from the study.

