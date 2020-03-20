Only herd immunity can control Covid-19 in SA – James Myburgh. MUST READ!

James Myburgh, the founder and editor of Politicsweb, has an extraordinary capacity to analyse big problems and shed light on the solutions. In this masterful piece, Myburgh – who has a PhD from Oxford – has applied his mind to the Covid-19 epidemic, in particular government plans to bring it under control. Myburgh undertakes in-depth number crunching and sizes up evidence gleaned from other countries that are in the mist of coronavirus panic. He concludes that a national shutdown will not prevent the inevitable. Covid-19 will spread far and wide, helped by HIV-Aids, TB and social and irresponsible younger South Africans. Ultimately, herd immunity will bring this under control, concludes Myburgh. His article is republished on BizNews, with permission. – Jackie Cameron

The coming winter flood

By James Myburgh

South Africa is in the initial phases of a Covid-19 epidemic, the disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This novel coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan China in late 2019 is closely related to SARS-CoV-1, the disease that resulted in 8 098 cases, and claimed 774 lives in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong in the 2002 to 2003 period. As a new, highly infectious virus, humans lack immunity to it, and the production of a safe and efficacious vaccine is estimated to still be some 18 months away.

The first case in South Africa recorded by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was of a 38 year old man who had travelled to Italy, along with his wife and nine other people. Since then the numbers have rapidly stacked up as travellers returning from overseas have been tested. As of Thursday, 18th March, the NICD had conducted 3026 tests, of which 116 had returned positive results. 102 of these were people who had been overseas, and 14 were cases of local transmission. Many of these were, presumably, close contacts of the returning travellers. Anban Pillay, the Director General of the Health Department, told the Daily Maverick that none of these people had to place any patient who tested positive in intensive, or critical care.

These figures tell you about the epidemic that is currently raging in Europe, but little about what is actually going on in South Africa. The great question is to what degree community spread is already occurring under the radar of the NICD surveillance system, and for how long. Testing has been generally been limited to those who presented with symptoms (which are similar to the flu) AND who had recently travelled to high risk areas, or who had been in contact with known cases (also in health care setting), or who presented with “severe pneumonia of unknown aetiology”.

It is only the last that is likely to detect community spread in the early phases of the epidemic, and it is a lagging indicator as the great majority of people, and especially the youth, only develop mild flu-like symptoms (if any). In other words, it is possible for the virus to infect hundreds of people before the first severe pneumonia case is reported. In Northern Italy, or Washington State in the US, it was only when the elderly started dying in numbers that those regions realised that they had an epidemic on their hands.

It is likely that people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been coming into South Africa from Europe since early February (if not China before that) and initiating trains of local transmission in a number of different areas. In Australia, over 80 000 tests have been conducted and as of 19th March 2020 and 565 cases confirmed. Of these 259, or under half, were considered to be overseas acquired.

The real signal to look out for then is not the number of people returning from overseas with Covid-19, and their close contacts, but the first cases of acute pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in old age homes or informal settlement areas like Diepsloot and in Khayelitsha. The spread, and the severity of symptoms, may have been suppressed by the warm summer weather in the southern hemisphere. Last year the influenza season began in late April in South Africa, so any respite still being provided by our converse seasonality to the northern hemisphere will be potentially short lived.