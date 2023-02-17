Ketogenic diet: A promising treatment for epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic neurological disorder, with an estimated 5 million people diagnosed with epilepsy globally each year. While it is known to be caused by disrupted electrical activity in the brain, which results in sudden, excessive electrical activity that can lead to abnormal physical and behavioural symptoms, the exact cause of epilepsy is not fully understood. It is believed to be linked to impaired brain development, brain injury, genetic predisposition, and underlying medical conditions such as stroke, brain tumours, and infection. However, without certainty as to the exact cause, people with epilepsy often face discrimination and misunderstanding. To raise awareness on International Epilepsy Day on 14 February, this article by The Noakes Foundation points out that the ketogenic diet has shown promising results when used as a treatment method for the management of epilepsy. – Nadya Swart

World Epilepsy Day 2023

International Epilepsy Day is celebrated on 14 February yearly to raise awareness about epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder where nerve cells of the brain are impaired, which results in seizures that can lead to brain injury and stroke. This chronic disorder affects millions of people across the world. Thus, we would like to take a moment to shed light on this important topic and help spread awareness and understanding about this disorder. The purpose of International Epilepsy Day is to educate the public, debunk myths and prevent stigma surrounding the condition and ultimately provide support to those with epilepsy.

Epilepsy presents in individuals in multiple ways. However, the most common characteristic is recurrent seizures that are caused by sudden, excessive electrical activity in the brain. In general, people with normal brain function have regulated brain activity which is carefully balanced. However, those suffering from epilepsy struggle with disrupted electrical brain activity, which leads to seizures. During a seizure, the brain’s electrical activity increases significantly, resulting in abnormal physical and behavioural symptoms. The cause of the increased brain activity during epilepsy is not fully understood; however, we have a few hypotheses that may help us get to a more concrete answer in the future – and help those suffering from the disorder more effectively.

One of the primary thoughts is that individuals with the condition have impaired brain development, which could result in an improper brain structure. If the brain structure is impaired, there’s a higher risk that electrical impulses cannot effectively travel through the brain’s neural network. Other factors that may link to epilepsy are brain injury, genetic predisposition, and underlying medical conditions such as stroke, brain tumours, and infection. Although we have seen a huge advancement in the field research and treatment of epilepsy, we still do not know the exact cause of the disease.

One of the biggest challenges for people with epilepsy is the stigma and misunderstandings associated with the condition. Many people with epilepsy face discrimination and social isolation, making it difficult for them to lead normal lives. This is why it is important to raise awareness about epilepsy and educate the public about the condition. Many people hold a fear of epilepsy as there are many misconceptions surrounding it.

In some communities, it is still believed that epilepsy is contagious. This is certainly not the case and should not be propagated as the truth. A small myth can lead to sufferers feeling isolated and can result in not only social discrimination but employment discrimination too. The stigma associated with epilepsy can have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected. If you know of someone that has the condition, make sure to educate yourself and those around you. You can learn more by visiting the Epilepsy Foundation.

Epilepsy presents itself differently in certain individuals and ranges in severity. Thus, treatment options vary for patients. Some modes of treatment include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes such as following a healthy diet, regular exercise, and getting enough sleep. Living a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle is important for the management of epileptic symptoms and may reduce the frequency of seizures. A healthy diet can help manage epilepsy by providing the body with the necessary nutrients to support brain function and by helping to regulate the body’s sugar levels. It has been shown that maintaining stable blood sugar levels is incredibly effective at minimising epileptic seizures and that high levels of glucose in the blood can cause seizures. It is important to consume a diet that is low in carbohydrates, limits processed foods, which are high in sugar and unhealthy fats, and consume foods that are high in healthy fats, such as mono- and polyunsaturated fats, as well as omega-3 fatty acids.

You can find these fats in a number of food sources, such as red meat, olive oil, avocado, nuts, fatty fish and seeds. Although a healthy diet can assist with mitigating the effects of epilepsy, it also protects against other conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer, which could further exacerbate the epileptic symptoms.

Although type 2 diabetes and epilepsy are separate conditions, they are linked in certain ways. Researchers have noticed that they share a few similarities, the first being that both are affected by high blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients struggle to manage their blood sugar levels, and high glucose levels tend to cause seizures in both disorders. A key difference, however, is that those suffering from epilepsy are usually affected from birth or caused by factors outside of the individual’s control, such as severe head trauma.

Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is linked to lifestyle factors, such as a poor diet, alcohol or nicotine abuse, being physically inactive and obesity. In both cases, curating healthy lifestyle habits can significantly increase the patient’s quality of life, aiding in mitigating symptoms associated with the disease. Those suffering from epilepsy are more likely to have other comorbidities, such as obesity and heart disease. These are conditions that are also associated with type 2 diabetes. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and stress management, people with epilepsy and diabetes can improve their overall health and reduce their risk of related health problems.

The Ketogenic diet has gained traction in recent years and has shown promising results when used as a treatment method for the management of epilepsy. The diet works by inducing a state of ketosis, in which the body burns fat for fuel instead of glucose. The change in the source of energy used by the body (and brain) has been shown to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in some people with epilepsy, especially in children. By limiting carbohydrate intake, the body is forced to burn fat for energy, resulting in the production of ketones, which can help reduce seizures as there is no risk of blood glucose spikes.

Furthermore, the brain prefers ketones as an energy source as it is a highly efficient fuel that the brain can use without the need for insulin. Ketones are effective as they do not require insulin for transport and enter the brain directly, whereas glucose needs to be converted to a secondary form of energy via a metabolic pathway before it can be utilised. It has also been noted that ketones may reduce oxidative stress and improve brain function.

Oxidative stress is a type of cellular stress which causes the accumulation of free radicals. Free radicals are biological molecules that are highly unstable and can cause damage to DNA, lipids and proteins. This damage to the compounds is collectively known as oxidative stress. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, can help reduce oxidative stress and the levels of free radicals in the body.

Additionally, reducing exposure to environmental toxins, such as air pollution and chemicals, can help reduce the levels of free radicals, protect against oxidative stress, and prevent premature ageing.

Overall, the Ketogenic diet may be a useful tool for managing epilepsy in some people, but it is not a one-size-fits-all approach. It is important to work closely with a healthcare provider and a registered dietitian to determine if the diet is appropriate for you and to ensure that you are getting all of the necessary nutrients to support your health and well-being. If you are interested in learning more about healthy foods, visit The Noakes Foundation food lists here.

It can significantly help kick-start your LCHF journey and provide you with the basic knowledge to begin. The Nutrition Network also has a comprehensive list of LCHF-friendly practitioners that specialise in numerous medical fields that may be able to assist with current dietary-related health conditions or if you would simply like to find out more about your health. You can visit their page here to find an LCHF-friendly practitioner in your area. We believe that with the right support and care, people with epilepsy can lead full and productive lives.

The Noakes Foundation aims to improve people’s health by conducting research on nutrition, specifically focusing on low-carbohydrate, high-fat diets. The foundation’s research explores how such diets can help prevent and manage chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Ultimately, the foundation hopes to empower people to take control of their health and well-being through a better understanding of the role of nutrition in disease prevention and management. The foundation hopes that we can educate and guide South Africa to a healthier future through proper food choices and advocating for daily exercise. Simply helping people change bad eating habits and promote better food choices can drastically change the future health outlook of the country and prevent the onset of life-changing diseases associated with poor diet.

We are interested in hearing of our supporters’ success stories by following the LCHF lifestyle and would love for you to share your testimonial with us. If you are interested, please write to us at [email protected]

