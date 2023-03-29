COVID tops the list of the four greatest scams in the history of medicine – Tim Noakes’ unfiltered BNC#5 address

Professor Tim Noakes returned to the public platform as a keynote speaker at the fifth BizNews Conference in March 2023. In this uncensored recording of his presentation, Noakes unequivocally yet calmly calls COVID the greatest scam in the history of medicine. Following the COVID crime scene, Noakes details three other egregious medical science crimes – the diet-heart cholesterol/statins scam, that the real pandemic is type 2 diabetes and obesity and the addictive ultra-processed food crime scene. Noakes’ delivery of data-backed realities – carried out with perceptive skill beyond reproach – further solidified his standing as one of the few scientists still committed to science and what it stood for before it became stunted by doctrine. – Nadya Swart

See timestamped topics below:

00:00 Alec Hogg’s introduction of Professor Tim Noakes

02:51 Tim Noakes on the reason medical science and medical scientists fail so often

03:51 On authentic vs imitation scientists

06:17 On the COVID-19 crime scene and vaccine injuries

07:06 On the diet-heart cholesterol/statins crime scene

09:04 The error in medicine of treating risk factors and not the cause

10:24 The cholesterol con and truth about statins

14:54 On the real pandemic today being type 2 diabetes and obesity

15:04 On his role in the type 2 diabetes crime scene and how he was vilified for “course correcting” once he learned he had been wrong

15:48 Low carbohydrate, high-fat success stories

16:56 On the evidence that diabetes can be reversed

20:16 On forming The Noakes Foundation and Nutrition Network

21:15 On the addictive ultra-processed food crime scene

21:28 The rise in obesity and diabetes since the 1977 USDGA

22:53 On what you need to understand about nutrition

23:44 Glucose response and insulin response explained

26:19 On eventually developing the metabolic syndrome

27:21 On the critical need to find out how much carbohydrates you can tolerate

Excerpts from the uncensored version of Tim Noakes’ BNC#5 presentation

Tim Noakes on the COVID crime scene

COVID-19 was a crime scene, and that will become apparent. If you want to read about Anthony Fauci, The Real Anthony Fauci, written by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Is the book. It exposes him as a criminal scientist. He’s got no interest in science. He’s a classic example of what I’m talking about [regarding imitation scientists and pseudo-science].

And this you won’t have seen yet, but this book – War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook: Find Out What Pfizer, FDA Tried to Conceal – has just been released. Naomi Wolf got 3,000 people to look at the Pfizer data that they would not originally release. They’ve gone through all the information. And they’re showing it is an utter catastrophe. The vaccine injuries are horrendous, particularly amongst women.

On the diet-heart cholesterol/statins crime scene

Let’s move on to the crime scene that now gets to an area where I’m more of an expert – the Ddiet-heart cholesterol/statin crime scene. And by the time you’re finished, I hope you will throw your statins away because I’ll prove to you that they’ve got nothing to do with heart disease. Okay, so I have written a series, as you may have read on BizNews.com, and this is all about how Ancel Keys confused us and promoted a fake hypothesis.

So I became aware of this in 2011. I first published Challenging Beliefs: Memoirs of a Career – my biography – and then I changed my mind and the nutrition. So one of the chapters that I added to the second edition was Nutrition 101 because now I changed my diet from high carb to low carb. And I quoted George Mann: “The cholesterol lipid theory of heart disease is the public health version of the century, the greatest scam in the history of medicine.” It was the greatest scam until COVID came along.

And so immediately, the mainstream media decided they better act. And so they sent this lady, Martinique Stilwell is a medical doctor, and she was now going to write something for South Africa. And there it is [from] 2012: “Is Tim Noakes the Malema of Medicine?” Which may or may not be a good thing. So she gets to the cardiologist who are all funded by the industry and whose careers are absolutely dependent on their link to the industry. So she speaks to them, [and wrote]: “So cardiologists question if Noakes is the Malema of medicine, a man with a horde of followers and considerable media sway, who is capable of producing charismatic, easy to hear and probably irresponsible solutions to very complex problems.” So there you are. Noakes is the classic quack scientist. Absolute pseudo-scientist, and the experts, the cardiologists, don’t agree with him.

Now, the error they make in medicine is that you are told if you have a risk factor, “We have to treat the risk factor.” So age is a risk factor for heart disease. Cholesterol is a risk factor. In medical care, we shouldn’t be worried about risk factors because they are not causal. We’ve got to look at what the cause is. And I hope you’ll go away today understanding [that] in medicine, you have to find the cause, and you treat the cause. You can’t treat so-called risk factors. Risk factors may be reasons why things happen, but they aren’t the cause. So this guy said, “For cause to have any real meaning in science, it must be the sole requisite without which the disease cannot occur. Elimination of the cause eradicates the disease.” And this is key. “Reduction in incidence rather than elimination of the disease precludes a causal relationship.”

So, in other words, if you take a medication and it does not eradicate the disease, it’s not acting on the cause. Because you treated the cause, supposedly, but you’ve still got the illness. And that is very important because whenever you hear a person speaking for the pharmacy industry, they’ll say they reduced the incidence of a disease. No, you’ve got to eradicate it. If you do not eradicate the disease, you don’t know what’s causing it. No study has ever shown that statins eliminate coronary heart disease. Hence, “cholesterol” is not the Causa Vera, the true cause of coronary heart disease.

