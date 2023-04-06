Brutal lockdowns and dangerous vaccines: A call for enquiry – Andrew Kenny

The controversial issue of the response to COVID-19, including lockdowns and vaccines, has recently taken a turn in South Africa. The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, was criticised after he spoke with a visiting British cardiologist, Dr Aseem Malhotra, who has been vocal about his concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Steenhuisen was denounced for speaking to an “anti-vaxxer” and a “notorious” figure by some medical professionals, the media and activists. Some have praised the South African Premier for distancing himself from Steenhuisen’s comments and for taking a more science-based approach. While COVID-19 vaccines have been credited with saving many lives, Malhotra warns against the dangerous nature of mass experimentation, especially considering the potential dangers of vaccines that are rapidly developed and authorised for emergency use. He argues that there has not been enough deep scientific enquiry to fully understand the impact of COVID-19 vaccines. In the article below columnist Andrew Kenny looks at the strange and frightening ideological world we all have to live in.

Deaths by Covid, deaths by Covid vaccines

By Andrew Kenny

It is becoming clearer and clearer that fewer people would have suffered and died, and much less harm would have been done to the economy during the two years of Covid-19, if safe, sensible policies and medical practices had been adopted instead of brutal lockdowns and mass experimentation with the most dangerous vaccines in history.

Data from Pfizer itself gives damning testimony about death and disease immediately following its own Covid vaccinations. As more and more evidence rolls in about the scale of the Covid malpractice, and as it becomes more and more imperative to do a deep scientific enquiry into what went wrong, there is a ferocious attempt from the mass media, the medical authorities and activists to stop any such enquiry, and to silence and vilify any scientist who questions the actions of the medical health authorities and the giant drug corporations in this matter. John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, was a recent victim of such witch-hunting.

This month, Steenhuisen met a visiting British cardiologist, Dr Aseem Malhotra, in Cape Town. Malhotra had earlier given a talk in the Western Cape parliamentary auditorium on ‘ethical, evidence-based medicine and the truth around the Covid vaccines’. Steenhuisen was immediately denounced for even speaking to the ‘notorious British anti-vaxxer’.

On SAFM radio I heard Stephen Grootes interviewing Steenhuisen about another matter, the purpose of the interview, but then quickly changing over to a very long attack on him for speaking to Malhotra. In GroundUp, which does excellent investigative work, Nathan Geffen has written a furious article denouncing Malhotra and denouncing Steenhuisen for speaking to him, and showing a graph of how Covid vaccines save lives – a graph I shall return to. Alan Winde, the DA premier of the Western Cape, distanced himself from Steenhuisen’s behaviour in this instance and said, ‘The international scientific evidence clearly shows that Covid-19 vaccines are the best tools to manage the virus, and have saved and continue to save lives.’ Geffen praised him for this and said he was very ‘science-based’.

What the man himself says

I had never heard of Malhotra, so Iooked him up and watched a video interview with him. I suggest you do the same: listen to what the man himself says instead of what other people say he has said. He comes across as very knowledgeable, expert in his field of cardiology, calm, scientific and reasonable.

He has campaigned against refined carbohydrates and the excessive prescription of statins, which he says are not particularly effective against heart disease; he also says the notion that high cholesterol is bad and low is good is grossly over-simplified. He is wary of Covid vaccinations now and says they should not be further used until a full, impartial, statistical study has been done on their effects.

The Covid-19 virus was almost certainly engineered in the Wuhan laboratory in China as a result of ‘Gain of Function’ experiments to make natural viruses more dangerous, and then escaped by accident. The email to Dr Anthony Fauci on 1 February 2020 suggests this, and his panicky reaction to it suggests it further. Fauci, then Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, had approved of financing such experimentation at Wuhan.

The virus quickly spread around the world and caused a pandemic of respiratory disease. Fortunately, the pandemic was mild, with a death rate of less than 0.3%. Most people who were infected by the virus (which probably means most people on Earth) had no symptoms at all. Young, healthy people were very little affected; children not at all.

Contrast that with the HIV virus: here the death rate is close to 100% without treatment. However young and healthy you are, the HIV virus will cripple your immune system and leave your body helpless against a variety of deadly diseases such as TB. These things were understood very early in the Covid pandemic, in early 2020, and there was a standard, safe, proven way of dealing with such outspreads of disease. It wasn’t taken. Instead there was a mad new way, which caused much harm and suffering.

Since the disease only affected the old and the vulnerable, they should have been treated immediately they showed symptoms, and everybody else should have been free to go about their businesses and pleasures.

Reasonably effective

The economy should not have been interrupted. There were many such treatments, including Ivermectin, one of the safest drugs ever developed, which won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2005, which had saved hundreds of millions of people from devastating tropical diseases and which in a wide range of studies was shown reasonably effective against Covid. Instead, there was no treatment at all.

Ivermectin was shunned or even banned, as the Devil’s poison. Vulnerable patients struck by Covid remained untreated until they were extremely ill and then rushed off to emergency wards in hospital. There were draconian lockdowns around the world, preventing healthy people of working age, who faced little danger from Covid, from going to work, and preventing children, who faced no danger from Covid, from going to school.

Economies were damaged. In poor countries like South Africa poor people went hungry or died, and poor children had their education permanently stunted, and people died from lack of treatment for other diseases because the doctors were pre-occupied with Covid. There was a frenzied drive to develop in record time Covid-19 vaccines, and then rush them into emergency use before proper testing. These vaccines were heralded as a miracle of medical science and a saviour of humanity.

You had to search quite hard to find the statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to see that these vaccines were killing and maiming people on a scale quite unprecedented by any previous vaccine. Furthermore, and quite unlike previous vaccines, such as those against polio or measles, their protection was very short-lived, remaining effective, when they were effective, for only about six months. I had my polio vaccine as a schoolboy in the 1950s, and as far as I am aware I am still protected by it.

The evidence Nathan Geffen shows for the benefits of the Covid vaccines is telling, and typical of the Covid vaccine advocates. He shows a graph entitled ‘England: COVID-19 monthly death rate by vaccination status, All ages’. The graph goes from 13 Mar 2021 to 15 Oct 2021. It shows more such deaths for the unvaccinated than for the vaccinated.

Highest death rate

The highest death rate for the unvaccinated is 0.038% (38 deaths per 100,000 of population), the lowest 0.004%; the deaths for the vaccinated are considerably lower. This is evidence that the Covid vaccines did provide protection for the vulnerable groups, even if only for a short time. But notice how tiny the numbers are. This is a miniscule fraction of the total population.

A more important question, never asked by the big drug corporations, is how many people in the total population died as a result of the Covid vaccines. VAERS gives a hint, although it is almost certainly a vast under-estimate. (The hospital data are almost certainly an over-estimate, since many hospitals got extra funds for Covid deaths, and so were likely to ascribe any death to Covid for a patient infected by the virus.) A US organisation, ‘Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency’, made up of doctors and other health professionals, has done the world a great service by forcing Pfizer, the giant drug corporation, which has made a fortune from Covid vaccines, to make public the long list it had of deaths and damage to patients immediately following its own Covid vaccination.

Pfizer refused to disclose its own data, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) backed their refusal; no doubt Fauci knew all about this and also thought that the ill effects of the vaccine should be kept secret.

But the Transparency organisation took Pfizer to court and the court ordered them to make public their data. They did so in tranches, the first tranche going from 01 December 2020 to 28 February 2021. It showed that 1,223 people had died and very large numbers had suffered disorders of the nervous, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal and respiratory systems, and more. But how big was the sample?

Erased

This we do not know because Pfizer seems to have erased it. Please check for yourself at reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience (2).pdf. I invite Nathan Geffen, Stephen Grootes and Alan Winde to look at the Pfizer data and answer this simple question, ‘Do you think Pfizer was right to suppress its own report on the adverse effects of its own Covid vaccines?’

An even more damning report has come in on the dangers of the Covid vaccines. It is from Norwegian scientists who have studied excess deaths (deaths from all causes) in Europe in 2022 following an uptake in Covid-19 vaccinations.

This is a pre-print in ‘medicine and pharmacology’. The study was entitled, ‘Is there a Link between the 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality?’ It found that there was indeed an increase in excess deaths of 0.1% (100 in 100,000). Many other medical studies have shown higher rates of myocarditis, especially in young men, following Covid-19 vaccination. More and more evidence floods in to suggest that the harm done by the Covid vaccines outweighs the good. Moreover these vaccines do not stop the patient transmitting the virus to others.

Anecdotally, you hear whispered accounts from friends, relatives, and in my case a doctor, about deaths of loved ones following a Covid vaccination and about sudden serious illness of a kind never before experienced in a person’s life. People are too scared to report these incidents to the authorities for fear of being shouted down as an anti-vaxxer, or worse.

When you look around the world at countries that have been heavily vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have not, especially in the poor parts of Africa, you do not see that Covid vaccination prevents Covid harm. In fact, you seem to see the opposite, that the lower the rate of vaccination, the lower the casualties from Covid. Of course, there might be other explanations for this, but the matter should be investigated, and I doubt if it will.

Scientific argument

The response from the medical status quo and the mass media and the guardians of the social media has been instructive and frightening. They make almost no attempt at scientific argument. In fact, quite the opposite, they try to shut down scientific argument and to ban critical thought.

Anybody who asks for the data or who presents facts or who criticises the gigantic drug corporations in any way is an ‘anti-vaxxer! A right-winger!’ and ‘just like those who say … man didn’t land on the moon / HIV doesn’t cause AIDS / there was no Nazi holocaust.’ If you say (like me) that the last two centuries of vaccination have done a wonderful lot of good, but you have your doubts about the Covid-19 vaccines, you will be shouted down as an ‘anti-vaxxer!’

If you question the colossal profits the drug corporations have made from the Covid vaccines, you are a ‘right-winger!’ A true left-winger, it seems, believes every statement the big drug corporations make. The true progressive worships the drug corporations. The Guardian, the BBC, CNN, the New York Times and our own Daily Maverick will not hear one word of criticism about the giant drug companies or question their gigantic profits from the Covid vaccines.

Today ‘science’ means unquestioning faith in whatever the rich and the powerful declare. Anthony Fauci made this clear. He declared that he is science. If you don’t believe in everything he says, you don’t believe in science.

The Barrington Declaration, made on 4 October 2020, and signed by thousands of the world’s top doctors and medical scientists, asked for a sensible, humane, scientific way of dealing with Covid-19 instead of the mad polices that were enacted. It was denounced by Fauci and the big media.

Warned of the dangers

When Dr Robert Malone, a leading scientist who helped develop the mRNA vaccine, warned of the dangers of such vaccines (and unfortunately his warnings have proved true), no attempt was made to counter him with science; instead he was vilified, scorned, attacked personally, and cancelled by the woke media.

Most sinister of all was the drive for compulsory Covid vaccination vaccines. Perfectly healthy young people, including students, were targeted for Covid mandates: take the vaccine or lose your job or your university place.

Since the evidence screamed out that Covid vaccines only help the old and the vulnerable, and do more harm than good to the young and the healthy, this was criminal. As Covid deaths have all but ended, it is malevolent to ask for Covid vaccination now for anyone, especially for the young, and more especially for children.

As I’ve said many times before, I believe in capitalism and science – but I want honest capitalism (making profits only by offering better goods and services) and proper science (where every theory asks to be disproved).

Medical science and capitalism are a particularly difficult combination. The more medicines and medical services they can sell, the bigger profits the medical companies can make, but not all their medicines and services are good, and some are positively harmful. I believe medical science has done far more good than harm, but it has done some harm.

Biggest health killer

In the USA, the third biggest health killer after cancer and heart disease is iatrogenic, defined as ‘resulting from the activity of a health care provider or institution; said of any adverse condition in a patient resulting from treatment by a physician, nurse, or allied health professional.’ In other words, doctors and medicines kill a lot of people – although they save a lot more.

Opioids are a good example of harmful medicines. The Covid vaccines seem to be another example. This is bizarre: people like me who believe in capitalism question the big drug corporations in the case of the Covid vaccinations; institutions like the Guardianand the BBC who believe in socialism have blind, unquestioning faith in them.

What a strange and frightening ideological world we live in!

The views of the writer are not necessarily the views of the Daily Friend or the IRR

Copyright of The Daily Friend 2023

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)