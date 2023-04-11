COVID saw an influx of irrational and baseless lockdown restrictions and public health regulations, the devastating effects of which will be felt for decades to come. The unprecedented nature of these measures also signified a radical departure from health guidelines established prior to COVID’s arrival. The trap, however, is to believe that COVID occurred in a vacuum. In Dr Aseem Malhotra’s presentation at the BizNews Conference in March, the world-renowned consultant cardiologist chronicled the decay of the value and reliability of public health institutions and modern medicine. Malhotra’s meticulous delivery astutely contextualised COVID as the by-product of a complete healthcare system failure, institutional corruption and gross overreach by the pharmaceutical industry, and abandonment of evidence-based medicine. The deep-seated fractures the complete healthcare system failure. – Nadya Swart

See timestamped topics below:

00:00 Alec Hogg’s introduction of Dr Aseem Malhotra

Alec Hogg’s introduction of Dr Aseem Malhotra 01:07 Dr Aseem Malhotra on speaking in South Africa

Dr Aseem Malhotra on speaking in South Africa 01:26 On the barriers inhibiting our ability to access the truth

On the barriers inhibiting our ability to access the truth 01:58 On the psychological barriers that inhibit our ability to engage in critical thinking

On the psychological barriers that inhibit our ability to engage in critical thinking 03:21 A wonderful definition of health

A wonderful definition of health 03:53 On the evidence-based medicine triad and its ability to solve many of today’s problems

On the evidence-based medicine triad and its ability to solve many of today’s problems 05:28 On evidence-based medicine having been hijacked over the last few decades

On evidence-based medicine having been hijacked over the last few decades 06:15 On the seven sins that contribute to lack of knowledge

On the seven sins that contribute to lack of knowledge 06:49 On the pandemic of medical misinformation

On the pandemic of medical misinformation 07:32 On hard truths about Big Pharma

On hard truths about Big Pharma 09:26 On the negligible contribution of modern medicine to increased life expectancy over the last few decades

On the negligible contribution of modern medicine to increased life expectancy over the last few decades 10:18 On the illusion of innovation in modern medicine

On the illusion of innovation in modern medicine 10:47 On explicit admissions of system failures by editors of global high-impact medical journals

On explicit admissions of system failures by editors of global high-impact medical journals 12:30 On misleading health statistics

On misleading health statistics 15:40 On the unethical and unscientific use of mismatch framing in medical journals

On the unethical and unscientific use of mismatch framing in medical journals 16:07 On the absolute benefits of the COVID mRNA vaccines vs the harms

On the absolute benefits of the COVID mRNA vaccines vs the harms 18:14 On the findings of a peer-reviewed re-analysis of the original trials of mRNA vaccines that led to their approval

On the findings of a peer-reviewed re-analysis of the original trials of mRNA vaccines that led to their approval 19:13 On the historical record of vaccines suspended in the past

On the historical record of vaccines suspended in the past 20:40 On the rate of serious adverse events caused by the mRNA vaccines

On the rate of serious adverse events caused by the mRNA vaccines 21:26 On Big Pharma’s capture and funding of regulators

On Big Pharma’s capture and funding of regulators 22:30 On the commercial determinants of health

On the commercial determinants of health 23:31 On corporations and their dimensions of power

On corporations and their dimensions of power 25:28 On Big Pharma’s track record and psychopathic behaviour

On Big Pharma’s track record and psychopathic behaviour 28:23 On system failures and their role in both his parents’ untimely deaths

On system failures and their role in both his parents’ untimely deaths 29:38 On the suppression of and risk associated with speaking the truth

On the suppression of and risk associated with speaking the truth 30:28 On overcoming these external systems of oppression, which are directly linked to liberation from our own internal mechanisms of suffering

Excerpts from Dr Aseem Malhotra’s BNC#5 presentation

Dr Aseem Malhotra on evidence-based medicine having become an illusion.

Unfortunately, the problem is that evidence-based medicine has become an illusion over the last few decades. Evidence-based medicine has been hijacked by powerful vested interests because the best available clinical evidence has been corrupted. And if doctors are making clinical decisions on biased and commercially corrupted information, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that, at best, it’s going to lead to suboptimal outcomes for your patients – think about mental and physical health. And at worst, it’s going to do harm. We have a complete healthcare system failure, and now a pandemic of misinformed doctors and misinformed and unwittingly harmed patients based upon a number of factors.

These are; biased funding of research – research that’s funded because it’s likely to be profitable, not beneficial for patients – biased reporting in medical journals, biased patient pamphlets, biased reporting in the media, commercial conflicts of interest, defensive medicine, and last but not least, medical curricula that failed to teach doctors how to comprehend and communicate basic health statistics.

On the system failures eroding the value of and trust in modern medicine

Some of you may say, “Hold on a minute, isn’t modern medicine responsible for increasing life expectancy? There are so many great drugs out there.” Yes, there is definitely, for sure. I’m talking about the excesses here. But interestingly, what most people don’t know, in fact, most doctors probably don’t know [is] if you look at the increase in life expectancy in the Western world from 1850 to now, there is about a 40-year increase in life expectancy.

And a survey was done in America for educated adults to ask them, “Of that 40-year increase in life expectancy, how much would you attribute to modern medicine?” And the responses, on average, were 32 years. They thought 32 out of the 40 years would go to modern medicine. Nothing could be further from the truth. Modern medicine has added about three and a half to five years maximum. A lot of the low-hanging fruit of great achievements we made in medicine happened decades ago.

Right, so what is the evidence for that? Well, most new drugs now, unfortunately, according to one analysis in America, are just copies of old ones. Only 11% are truly innovative. And one of the reasons for that is that drug companies spend 20 times more on marketing than they do on basic science research. These are problems with the system.

And therefore, we have an innovation crisis because of those system failures. What’s worse: “It is no longer possible to trust much of the clinical research as published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.” This is Marcia Angell. New England Journal of Medicine is considered the highest-impact medical journal in the world. Is she alone? No, she’s not.

If you enjoyed this content, support independent media – sign up for the free Daily Insider newsletter here.

Read Also:

(Visited 165 times, 165 visits today)