“The evidence is so clear” – Dr Aseem Malhotra on COVID vaccine harms.

Consultant cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra made waves in September 2022 when he published a two-part paper titled ‘Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine’ in the Journal of Insulin Resistance. Although Malhotra had been a public health advocate for a decade before the publication of his groundbreaking paper, it’s unlikely that it would have sufficiently prepared him, or anyone, for the character assassination and condemnation that would follow his courageous and outspoken campaign against the mRNA COVID vaccines. Following his BNC#5 presentation, which astutely contextualised COVID as the by-product of a complete healthcare system failure, institutional corruption and gross overreach by the pharmaceutical industry, Malhotra sat down for a Q&A with BizNews founder Alec Hogg and delegates at the BizNews Conference. – Nadya Swart

Dr Aseem Malhotra’s response to allegations that he is an anti-vax conspiracy theorist 03:03 On datasets, like the one released by Discovery, that contradict his claims regarding the COVID vaccines

Dr Aseem Malhotra on the available evidence of harm caused by the COVID vaccines

If you look at the evidence of the harms from the vaccine’s serious adverse effects, it’s the highest quality evidence we’ll ever have. We’ve got double-blinded, randomised, controlled trial data. We’ve got pharmacovigilance data reporting systems in the US and the UK, which is extraordinary in terms of how many reports have happened in terms of the COVID vaccines.

We’ve got high-quality observational data which shows very strong links [between the COVID vaccines] and heart attacks and sudden cardiac death. We’ve got autopsy data that confirms this happens. We’ve got a plausible biological mechanism of harm. And we’ve got clinical [data]. This is indisputable. Alec, I will tell you this, and I put my hand on my heart here, [in] normal circumstances, this wouldn’t even be worthy of having a debate because the evidence is so clear.

On datasets, like the one released by Discovery, that contradict his claims regarding the COVID vaccines

So in these situations, it’s important to look at all of the data, the totality of evidence, rather than cherry-picking, if you like. I didn’t say that the vaccine didn’t have any benefit in terms of COVID. The question is, what are the benefits and the risks in comparison? And we’ve done that. I published in a peer-reviewed journal. So looking at all of the evidence.

I haven’t looked at the specific bit of data; I’m not aware of it, so I wouldn’t know the reliability of this particular data. Not saying it’s not unreliable, but certainly, when you look at the UK, it’s a very open reporting system, the Yellow Card reporting system, [there are] almost half a million Yellow Card reports, and people don’t usually fill these in unless they feel quite unwell.

