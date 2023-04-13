At the fifth BizNews Conference in March, BizNews founder Alec Hogg facilitated a COVID panel discussion between consultant cardiologist and public health advocate Dr Aseem Malhotra, world-renowned sports scientist Professor Tim Noakes and PANDA (Pandemics ~ Data & Analysis) Chairman and co-founder Nick Hudson. Neither of these prolific individuals is a stranger to the near-aggressive condemnation they’ve been subjected to for standing up and fighting against the establishment and the frightening list of false narratives it has deployed at the expense of human health. In Part 1 of their panel discussion on COVID, and the pervading censorship, cancellation, and propaganda ushered in during the COVID era, they relay their respective backgrounds and how these armed them to bravely go head to head with governments and corrupt institutions in the unprecedented and distorted reality imposed upon the public during COVID. – Nadya Swart

See timestamped topics below:

Excerpts from the COVID panel discussion with Dr Aseem Malhotra, Professor Tim Noakes and PANDA’s Nick Hudson

Professor Tim Noakes on the evolution of his scientific view on carbohydrates

For 100 years, since 1920, the science of sport has been that carbohydrates are essential because they provide fuel for the muscles, which is essential during high-intensity exercise. In other words, when you exercise very vigorously, you can only continue by burning the sugar in your muscles, which we call muscle glycogen. No one in 100 years had ever tested that hypothesis. What happens in science is you develop a model so that you go and look at all this information, and you say, “Well, that fits this model. So, therefore, we will start to teach this model.” And I taught the model for 40 years.

Three weeks ago, we published the first paper in 100 years, absolutely definitively disproving that hypothesis because no one had tested it for 100 years. And the reason why I got to test it was because of what I went through. And there was a young South African in Pennsylvania, and when I finished my trial in 2018, I now had gone through this nutrition and knew a bit about nutrition. He sent an email to me, and he was a South African, a Capetonian, and he said, “Prof, would you like to do some research on carbohydrates and exercise?” I said sure. So he said, “What should we do?” Because he had access to money. I said, “We must now test this theory that glycogen in the muscles is critical.” So it took us about four publications until, by chance, we hit the absolutely perfect study.

Nick Hudson on censorship only targeting truth

Censorship only ever is interested in suppressing truth. And there’s a reason for that. If you’ve got a false, fabricated narrative, a propagandised narrative, it’s very susceptible to introduction of truth. It can cause the whole edifice to come tumbling down. So the same people interested in projecting a false narrative have a primary interest in suppressing truth.

And so, as a rule, censorship only ever focuses on the truth. You see that as a pattern with [Dr Malhotra and Professor Noakes’] situation with the statins—big industry interest in promoting a false narrative around statins and so on. You’re poison to them. They have to deal with it by silencing it. The article must be retracted. Your voice must go away.

Dr Aseem Malhotra on the beginning of his activism related to sugar consumption

I was looking at data coming from different places. Professor Robert Lustig was the first person who alerted me to the harms of sugar. He’s a paediatrician in America, and he was the first guy, certainly in the last ten or 15 years or so, who said sugar is a major issue. And I went to meet him in America, and I spent some time talking to him, and I researched what he was up to and what he was saying.

I did my own research and my own investigation looking at all the research on sugar and how harmful it was, what the best available evidence tells us when it comes to heart disease, and whether there should be a limit on sugar. And this is where I found out all of the commercial interests influencing guidelines for the first time.

