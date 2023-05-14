30 COVID untruths that MUST be investigated – Dr EV Rapiti

In the past three years, the public has been on a veritable see-saw as ever-changing messages and advice about COVID, its treatment, and the COVID vaccines have obscured the truth and made it virtually impossible to know what to believe. This article by Dr EV Rapiti, a family physician with over four decades of frontline healthcare experience who personally treated approximately 3,000 COVID patients with a significantly high success rate, recounts how the financial power and influence of Big Pharma on scientists, public health authorities, and manufacturers of COVID vaccines contorted science from an objective knowledge system to an unrecognisable, stunted and propaganda-driven weapon. Rapiti lists 30 untruths that need to be challenged and investigated in order to ensure that future generations do not experience similar circumstances – a list which is undoubtedly not exhaustive. – Nadya Swart

COVID untruths

The narrative, messages and advice about COVID and the vaccines over the past three years by academics, public health authorities, virologists and manufacturers of vaccines have changed so many times that it became utterly impossible for both the general public and health care professionals to establish what is the truth except for the minority of critical thinkers amongst the thinking public, health care professionals and independent ethical scientists.

The medical and scientific world was divided into the majority, whose views were heavily influenced by the financial muscle that big pharma applied to them, on the one hand, and a minority of ethical independent doctors and scientists, on the other, whose views were based on the science, catalysed by their ethics, conscience and an abiding adherence to their Hippocratic oath and that is, “to do no harm”.

The voices of the majority of the captured scientists of the world and captured PHAs prevailed throughout the plandemic because they were given an open and unopposed platform by a media that was completely owned by the corporate world, whose sole objective was to amass as much profit as possible with the least bit of concern about the general public’s wellbeing and safety.

The voices and views of the minority of critical thinkers amongst the scientists, like Dr Gert Van Den Berg, Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Prof Peter McCullough, Prof Paul Marik, Prof Hector Carvallo, Prof Delores Cahill, Prof Tess Lawrie and a number of frontline doctors, who opposed the largely misleading and contrived narrative in the mainstream media and social media about COVID and the Vaccine was severely censored by mainstream media and all the social media platforms.

All the doctors and professors who opposed the contrived mainstream narrative were completely de-platformed from all social media platforms by medically untrained fact-checkers. The task of these fact-checkers was to obliterate and castigate anyone opposing the false narrative that was being freely spun on their platforms. Their medical boards deregistered many brave doctors like Dr McCullough and Dr Marik, who dared to openly challenge the false narrative.

These boards, like many prestigious journals, were controlled by the tainted funding that they relied upon from corrupt big pharma, whose bottom line was to satisfy the interests of their shareholders, like the despicable Gates, and not the wellbeing of the people, who were compelled to use their poorly tested products against their will.

The sub-editor, Dr Peter Dhoshi, of the BMJ, stood out like a giant amongst his peers for courageously questioning the FDA for failing to adhere to the proper scientific principles before granting EUA for boosters. The BMJ was the only medical journal to publish Ms Brookes Jackson’s (a senior researcher for Pfizer’s Vaccine trials) observations about the gross irregularities and unacceptable recording methods by the subcontractor for Pfizer, Ventavia.

The BMJs comments were redacted from Facebook because the untrained fact-checkers had the gall to describe the prestigious BMJ’s comments as being against community Safety. Mark Zuckerberg’s financial muscle gave him unbridled powers to dismiss the scientific and valid comments of the editors of one of the most ethical medical journals during the plandemic.

The BMJ challenged FB about being de-platformed from their site but to no avail. Mark Zuckerberg’s financial power determined the narrative on FB, where half-truths and lies predominated their platform, and the stroke of a robotic fact-checkers axe totally obliterated all scientifically based opposition.

At the height of the deadly Delta strain in South Africa, in July 2021, all my videos of my successful treatments for COVID were banned on FB, YouTube and Instagram, and I was permanently de-platformed from these sites as a threat to society.

Prof Karim described me as a quack in an affidavit to the courts for my successful COVID protocol. My response to his defamatory remark was that if I am a quack for saving the life of an elderly diabetic with 30% oxygen, which the hospitals couldn’t save, then he must have a new definition of the word quack.

“Some highly questionable information that was widely spread during the plandemic that needs to be challenged or investigated”:

1. COVID is a dangerous disease

2. There was no treatment for COVID

3. Patients suspected of having COVID had to isolate at home without treatment and only go to the hospital when they became breathless

4. Patients with severe pneumonia had to be on mechanical ventilation.

5. Ivermectin was unsafe, was not effective against COVID and should be reserved for animals

6. Five million people were reported to have died from COVID in 2020 from the mild wild type, alpha and beta strains on the basis of testing positive using a questionable PCR test.

7. The vaccine was the answer to end the plandemic, was the mantra.

8. The vaccines were safe and effective

9. The vaccines went through rigorous testing for their efficacy

10. The vaccines would end the lockdown

11. The lockdown, masking, safe distancing and hand sanitising will stop the spread

12. The unvaccinated are placing the vaccinated at risk of becoming infected with COVI

13. The unvaccinated were the pariahs and unpatriotic scum of the earth.

14. The previously infected had to be vaccinated

15. The pandemic will end if we reach 80% herd immunity, either through the vaccine or previous infection.

16. Vaccines were promoted even when herd immunity was achieved.

17. The bivalent vaccine was approved after it was tested on eight mice.

18. Children, though they are not at risk of complications from COVID, had to be vaccinated to protect the elderly.

19. The vaccine was not meant to stop transference but to minimise symptoms

20. Boosters had to be given every six months

21. EUA antivirals, Remdesivir and Paxlovid, were administered to patients with pneumonia when they needed heavy doses of anti-inflammatories

22. Omicron 1, 2 was labelled a virus of concern by the WHO without a proper understanding of this strain’s virulence

23. The lock-step downplaying of the side effects of the experimental vaccine by the regulatory authorities of the world, despite a deluge of evidence about their side effects in the Pfizer bundles, released by order of the courts under the Freedom of Information Act.

24. The FDA, CDC and Pfizer’s determined appeal to withhold valuable data from the Pfizer trial for 75 years.

25. The refusal by the regulatory authorities to stop the roll-out of the jabs after the Pfizer data revealed that there were 1,200 deaths reported after the vaccine

26. The insistence or recommendation of regulatory authorities to vaccinate children against the WHOs recommendation that healthy children do not need the vaccine because of the risk of myocarditis and the fact that children have good natural immunity to COVID from previous infection

27. The failure by government, Big Pharma and regulatory authorities to give victims of vaccine injuries a hearing or to offer them any compensation.

28. A deliberate attempt by government authorities, politicians, and non-clinically trained scientists to stoically refuse to liaise with and learn from clinicians on the ground that they were successfully saving lives to end the pandemic and the useless lockdowns.

29. The refusal by PHAs and other regulatory authorities to admit that natural immunity is far superior, longer lasting and far less costly than artificial immunity

30. The gross reluctance by the ICC and judiciaries worldwide to entertain cases aimed at prosecuting people and institutions responsible for mass genocide and the greatest crime against humanity during the plandemic, as was done to German Doctors, through the Nuremberg Trial, after WW11.

The issues mentioned above are merely the tip of the iceberg. Each one is a topic on its own, so I shan’t deal with them in this article, but I mentioned them to stimulate the reader’s thinking to reflect on what happened over the past three years of the plandemic to safeguard future generations from going through what we have been through.

It should be evident that information was heavily censored in the past three years, and medical debate was frowned upon. Anyone that challenged a policy or narrative on sound scientific grounds was gas-lit, labelled a conspiracy theorist and thrown out to the wolves, regardless of his/her qualifications.

The gross censorship made it possible to use highly credentialed but unscrupulous academics to have the monopoly of the media to strut the lies and propaganda of their paymasters, big pharma, to the gullible public and millions of uncritical thinking health professionals.

Fortunately, for doctors like me and members of the astute public, we found other alternative media outlets to find the real truth. Several alternate platforms sprung up on the internet to give the truth an opportunity to be heard.

Platforms like Rumble, Bitchute, Epoch Times, The Daily Explorer, and Joe Rogan shot to fame and gained popularity amongst the masses, who were fed up with the regular doses of lies and propaganda from mainstream media and social media platforms.

One issue that caught my attention recently was the vacillating nature of the FDA regarding the definition of a vaccine.

As a doctor for over 45 years, I have always understood that the purpose of a vaccine was to prevent an infection with a particular pathogen for life without complications.

Smallpox, polio, diphtheria, tetanus and rabies are some examples that met that definition. The FDA, after COVID, had the tendency to change definitions at the whim of big pharma. How tragic!

Logically, if you have protection against infection, you should not get infected and should not transmit the infection.

This is how one contains a serious infection from becoming a pandemic.

I fail to understand how the mRNA protein can be classified as a vaccine, the way smallpox is if it cannot prevent transference.

According to the FDA and Prof Madhi, a virologist from Wits University, the mRNA was never tested or created to stop transference or the infection; it was merely meant to minimise symptoms.

This is the biggest load of gobbledegook I have heard from anyone with the slightest knowledge about infectious diseases.

Vaccines are meant to prevent death or maiming from a deadly debilitating pathogen, not to stop self-limiting symptoms like cough, fever and body pains from an innocuous strain like Omicron.

Prof Madhi rightly said that this jab was tested for the original strain but was incorrect about it preventing deaths by 95% because what he was referring to was the relative risk and not the absolute risk.

220,000 had to be vaccinated with the untested jab with numerous side effects to save one life does make much sense at all.

What he did not mention is that the jab was not tested against the delta and Omicron variants. There was no need to because the highest rate of COVID infection was amongst the triple Vaccinated, according to the UK’s Office of National Statistics, proving conclusively that the vaccines were ineffective against the new variants.

This would explain why the FDA belatedly decided to remove the EUA for the monovalent vaccines because they were ineffective against the new strains, and the world has adequate immunity.

With less than 10% vaccination, Africa has the lowest death rates, complications and reinfections compared to heavily vaccinated countries like the US, UK, Australia and Japan.

To recommend a vaccine that has led to 1,200 deaths and has over 1,293 side effects, which represents only 1% of the actual figures, to merely reduce symptoms for a mild Omicron strain, which has a near 100% recovery rate and no complications, is wasteful, reckless and utterly damning in a population that already has over 90% immunity from inexpensive natural immunity.

I sincerely hope this article will help the millions of brainwashed medics and the public reflect on how they have been misled by academics, the WHO and the PHAs who were responsible for taking care of your health by giving you the correct information.

Dr E V Rapiti Cape Town 07/05/23

Dr E V Rapiti is a family physician working in the densely populated suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. He saved thousands of people from dying of COVID through his unique set of bedside clinical tools.

(Visited 264 times, 264 visits today)