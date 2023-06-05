South Africa says cholera cases reported in five provinces

The Cholera death toll in South Africa had risen to 26 by Sunday. That’s after one more person died of the bacteria in Hammanskraal. According to an update on the outbreak released by Minister Joe Phaahla last week, the current outbreak of the disease in South Africa can be traced from the first two cases reported by Gauteng Province on 5 February 2023. This is the case of two sisters from Diepsloot in Johannesburg who had travelled together by bus to Malawi in January and returned on 30 January 2023. This latest outbreak in SA is a serious red flag indicating severe trouble in our country that could have been avoided with good governance.

By Antony Sguazzin

Cholera cases have been reported in five of South Africa’s nine provinces, according to the Department of Health.

The department, in response to queries, said it will issue a full statement later. The disease has been reported in Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

Initial outbreaks were disclosed on 21 May in Hammanskraal near the South African capital, Pretoria, and in Free State province.

