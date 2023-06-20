Medical News Today reports the discovery of an association between the use of birth control pills, known less commonly as oral contraceptives, and an increased risk of depression among adolescent and adult women, particularly within the first two years of use, according to a recent study. The researchers noted that previous studies may have underestimated the negative impact of oral contraceptive use due to “healthy user bias,” as some women may discontinue the pills because of mood changes. Analysing data from over 264,000 women, the study found that the initial two years of using birth control pills were linked to higher rates of depression compared to women who had never used oral contraceptives.

Interestingly, even among women who had stopped taking birth control pills, there remained an increased risk for depression among those who had used them during adolescence. However, this associated risk was not observed in adult women two years after discontinuing the pills. The researchers conducted an analysis of sibling pairs, which indicated a potential causal relationship between birth control pill use and depression.

Dr Ryan Sultan, a mental health physician specialising in depression, commented that hormonal contraceptives could impact mental health by altering hormonal levels, thereby influencing mood and emotional regulation. However, he emphasised that while the increased risk of depression associated with oral contraceptive use was statistically significant, it was relatively modest.

Depression can have a devastating impact on individuals, affecting their work, relationships, and overall enjoyment of life. Certain risk factors, such as having a chronic medical condition, brain-altering conditions like Parkinson’s disease, experiencing severe trauma, or having high levels of stress, can contribute to the development of depression. Women are more prone to depression than men, and hormonal fluctuations during reproductive stages such as puberty, menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause can make them more vulnerable to depressive symptoms.

Further research is necessary to investigate the relationship between birth control pill use and depression. Understanding the potential risk factors for this debilitating illness is crucial for minimising its impact and developing effective preventive strategies. It is important for healthcare providers to consider the potential mental health implications of birth control pill use and discuss these risks with patients while also considering individual needs and circumstances.

To sign up for the news BizNews weekly Health Newsletter, click here.

(Visited 55 times, 55 visits today)