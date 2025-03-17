🔒 How America slept through COVID-19’s alarm bells

Key topics:

Early missteps and missed opportunities worsened COVID-19’s global impact.

worsened COVID-19’s global impact. Political distractions and underfunding hindered effective pandemic response efforts.

hindered effective pandemic response efforts. Systemic vulnerabilities and delayed action fueled the crisis’s rapid spread.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Kerry Lanaghan

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were marked by a series of critical missteps and missed opportunities that could have significantly altered the course of the global crisis. On 3 January 2020, Robert Redfield, then-director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), spoke with George Fu Gao, head of China’s CDC, about a mysterious respiratory virus emerging in Wuhan. Although Gao initially downplayed the outbreak’s severity, signs like family clusters of infections hinted at human-to-human transmission. Redfield offered to send a CDC team to investigate, but China declined. By the time the virus’s true nature became clear, it had already begun spreading undetected in the United States and beyond.

Matthew Pottinger, a deputy national security adviser with experience covering the 2003 SARS outbreak as a journalist, was among the first in Washington to raise the alarm. He noticed discrepancies between official Chinese reports and social media accounts describing overwhelmed hospitals and crematoria in Wuhan. Despite these early warnings, many US policymakers underestimated the virus’s threat. President Trump dismissed concerns after the first US case was confirmed on 20 January 2020, whilst public health officials like Dr Anthony Fauci reassured Americans that COVID-19 posed minimal risk at the time.

The pandemic exposed systemic vulnerabilities in public health preparedness. A 2019 Crimson Contagion simulation revealed glaring weaknesses in the United States’ ability to handle a pandemic, including resource shortages and unclear leadership roles. However, no meaningful changes were implemented before COVID-19 struck. The Trump administration had also discarded a detailed pandemic playbook developed during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Political distractions compounded these issues. In January 2020, much of Washington focused on President Trump’s impeachment trial rather than the emerging health crisis. Decades of underfunding had also left institutions like the CDC ill-equipped to respond effectively. Hospitals were understaffed, stockpiles of emergency equipment were depleted, and public health infrastructure was fragile.

As evidence of human-to-human transmission mounted, Pottinger advocated for travel restrictions from China to buy time for preparation. However, this proposal faced resistance due to concerns about stigmatisation and limited efficacy. Meanwhile, Redfield later acknowledged that relying on symptom-based diagnoses meant missing half of all cases due to asymptomatic transmission—a critical oversight that undermined containment efforts.

By late January 2020, it was clear that COVID-19 was spreading rapidly and unpredictably. Yet institutional inertia and political complacency delayed decisive action during these early weeks. The article paints a picture of cascading failures: delayed recognition of the virus’s severity, insufficient preparedness despite prior warnings, and a lack of coordinated leadership when it mattered most.

In hindsight, these early errors proved catastrophic. The pandemic would claim millions of lives worldwide and profoundly reshape societies. The story serves as a sobering reminder of how systemic neglect and political missteps can magnify the impact of a global health crisis and how critical moments can define outcomes for years to come.

Read also:

(This article is a précis of a piece originally published in The New Yorker and can be read in full here.)